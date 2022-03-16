Fast News

Ukraine sees possible room for compromise in talks with Russia, while Moscow's forces step up their attacks across the country on the 21st day of the military campaign.

A Ukrainian official said Russian troops are trying to cut off the capital from transport arteries and destroy logistical capabilities even as they plan a wide-ranging attack to seize Kiev. (AP)

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Russian fighting intensifies in Kiev suburbs

A plume of smoke has been seen rising up over western Kiev after shrapnel from an artillery shell slammed into a 12-storey apartment building in central Kiev, obliterating the top floor and igniting a fire, according to a statement and images released by the Kiev emergencies agency.

The neighbouring building was also damaged. The agency reported two victims, without elaborating.

Russian forces have intensified fighting in Kiev suburbs, notably around the town of Bucha in the northwest and the highway leading west toward Zhytomyr, the head of the Kiev region Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Ukraine says Russian warships fire missiles

Russian warships around midnight have fired missiles and artillery at the Ukrainian sea coast near Tuzla, to the south of Odessa, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko has said.

“They fired a huge amount of ammunition from a great distance,” he said on Facebook.

Gerashchenko said Russia wanted to test Ukraine’s coastal defence system. He said there was no attempt to land troops. He didn’t say whether any of the shelling hit anything.

A toddler in Ukraine tells his mother he is going to hide after recognising sirens.



His mother, Elsa, says two-year-old Teodor repeats “sirens, I’m afraid” even in his sleep when there are no sirens sounding pic.twitter.com/srsrfx0Dch — TRT World (@trtworld) March 15, 2022

Ukraine says another Russian general killed in fighting

Ukraine has said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.

Major General Oleg Mityaev died on Tuesday during the storming of Mariupol, said Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who published a photo on Telegram of what he said was the dead officer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported the death of another Russian general in his nighttime address but didn't name him.

Mityaev, 46, commanded the 150th motorised rifle division and had fought in Syria, Gerashchenko said. There was no confirmation of the death from Russia.

Ukraine official: Russia takes 500 hostage in Mariupol hospital

Russian troops have seized a hospital in Mariupol and took about 500 people hostage during another assault on the southern port city, regional leader Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russians troops drove 400 people from neighboring houses into Regional Intensive Care Hospital, Kyrylenko said on the messaging app Telegram. About 100 doctors and patients also are believed to be inside, he said.

The troops are using those inside the hospital as human shields and are not allowing anyone to leave, he said. "It's impossible to leave the hospital, they are shooting hard," Kyrylenko said.

Ukraine: Russia lost up to 40% of its armed units during offensive



Ukraine has said that Russia's armed forces have lost up to 40 percent of their units since launching a military offensive against the country on February 24.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement that as of March 15, "the enemy" had lost up to 40 percent of the units involved in the so-called "operation" on the territory of Ukraine throu gh their complete destruction or loss of combat capability.

Over the past day, seven combat helicopters of the Russian army were destroyed during clashes in the Chornobaivka area of Ukraine, said the statement.

