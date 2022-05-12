Fast News

Pro-Kremlin authorities in Ukraine's Kherson urge President Putin to annex the region, as Moscow accuses Kiev of shelling a Russian city in the latest flashpoint of their bloody fighting that has stretched to its 78th day.

President Zelenskyy suggests Ukraine's military is gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city. (Reuters)

Thursday, May 12, 2022

EU: Russia 'most direct threat to world order'

Russia is the "most direct threat" to the international order because of its attacks on Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said in Tokyo.

"That brings me to Russia. It is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China," she said after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida along with European Council President Charles Michel.

Official: Russian forces block all evacuation routes out of Mariupol city

An adviser to the Mariupol mayor has said that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.

The adviser, Petro Andriushchenko, said there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water.

Andriushchenko said some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food.

