Fast News

Fierce fighting between forces of Moscow and Kiev continues in the eastern Donetsk region while Ukraine reports Russian shelling in southern areas, as the conflict rolls into its 281st day.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's comments came as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meets in Poland. (AA)

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Russia is ready to listen if anyone wants Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to listen if anyone wanted to hold talks on Ukraine.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the 10th month of the war, said Ukrainian allegations that Russia wanted talks in order to win time to regroup and rebuild its armed forces were absurd.

He said Russia would also be willing to return to talks with the West if it changed its mind about the merit of discussing security proposals that Moscow floated in December.

Better for OSCE to carry on without Russia: Ukraine

Ukraine's top diplomat said that it would be better for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to carry on its operations without Russia’s involvement.

“Everything has been tried in regards to Russia: to please, to appease, to be nice, to be neutral, to engage, not to call a spade a spade. The bottom line: it would be better for OSCE to carry on without Russia,” Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter following the start of the OSCE Ministerial Council in the Polish city of Lodz.

Kuleba also expressed disagreement with the title of the event – “OSCE at the crossroads,” as he said the bloc is rather “on a highway to hell.”

Everything has been tried in regards to Russia: to please, to appease, to be nice, to be neutral, to engage, not to call a spade a spade. The bottom line: it would be better for OSCE to carry on without Russia. 2/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) December 1, 2022

Lavrov: European security body is hobbled by West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that big problems had accumulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accusing the West of spurning the chance to make it a real bridge with Russia after the Cold War.

Lavrov made the comments at the start of a news conference during which he gave a long recital of Russian historical grievances against the West, saying the "reckless enlargement" of NATO had devalued the basic principles of the OSCE.

"Taking advantage of its numerical superiority in this organization, the West has been trying for many years to, if you like, privatise it. Or perhaps it's more correct to say it is trying to carry out a takeover raid on the OSCE, to subjugate this last platform for regional dialogue," said Lavrov.

Ukraine making major gains, but we should not underestimate Russia: NATO

Ukraine is making major gains in its counteroffensive, but Western allies should not underestimate Russia, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned.

“Thanks to the heroic resistance of the Ukraine people, and the unprecedented support from NATO allies, Ukraine has made significant gains,” Stoltenberg said in his speech at the Berlin Security Conference.

“But we should not underestimate Russia. Russian missiles and drones continue to rain down on Ukrainian cities, civilians, and critical infrastructure, causing enormous human suffering, as winter sets in,” he added.

Allies delivered advanced weapon systems to Ukraine: NATO

NATO's Stoltenberg says allies delivered advanced weapon systems to Ukraine, which are "making a huge difference on battlefield" every day.

Ukraine has made significant gains, but we should not underestimate Russia, NATO chief Stoltenberg tells at Berlin Security Conference.

NATO chief Stoltenberg in Berlin:



- Engaging with authoritarian powers like Russia or China has consequences for our security

- Ukraine has made significant gains, but we shouldn't underestimate Russia

- Advanced weapons systems making a huge difference on battlefield pic.twitter.com/eqhWO5NJdZ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 1, 2022

Swiss have frozen $8B in financial assets under Russia sanctions

Switzerland has frozen financial assets worth $7.94 billion as of Nov. 25 under sanctions against Russians to punish Moscow for its attack against Ukraine, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

SECO, the agency overseeing sanctions, also said that 15 properties in six cantons are also "blocked".

Up until June 3, SECO had been notified of existing deposits held by Russian nationals, and individuals and legal entities in Russia, amounting to $48.7 billion, it said.

This was far below the $158 billion to $211 billion of Russian wealth that the Swiss Bankers Association has estimated Swiss banks hold.

Russian law on increasing restrictions against ‘foreign agents’ becomes effective

Russia officially entered into force a law increasing restrictions against “foreign agents,” previously adopted by the State Duma in June.

According to the new law - titled “On control over the activities of persons being under the foreign influence - “foreign agents” can also be Russian or foreign legal entities, regardless of their organizational and legal form, as well as public associations. Based on the new law, “foreign agents” are obliged to inform authorities and employees about their status, and they have to label what they produce.

In addition, “foreign agents” will not be able to undertake certain tasks, including “performing educational activities in relation to minors or pedagogical activities in state and municipal educational organizations, creating information products for minors, and managing facilities of significant objects of critical information infrastructure and activities to ensure its security.”

Ukrainian orphans are in safe hands in Türkiye: First lady Erdogan

Ukrainian orphans who were brought to Türkiye due to the Russia-Ukraine war are in safe hands in the country, said Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.

"I saw that they were very happy here. They are in safe hands and happy with the ministry officials and their caregivers from Ukraine accompanying them," Erdogan said after meeting with a group of children in the capital Ankara.

Since the war erupted in February, thanks to the efforts of Erdogan and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, hundreds of children and their caregivers have been brought to Türkiye. Across the country, the Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry provides them shelter and psychiatric and social support to help them overcome the trauma of displacement.

Of course, the heart wishes that this war had not happened, that no one was left without a mother, father, or displaced. My hope is that the war will end as soon as possible, that the wounds there will be healed, and that everyone can return to their homes safely. Emine Erdogan, Türkiye's First Lady

Ukraine military says preparing counter-measures in east

Russian forces tried to advance in eastern Ukraine and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Kherson in the south, the Ukrainian military has said, as Western allies sought to buttress Ukraine and its neighbours against Moscow.

In the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, site of the heaviest fighting, Russian forces tried to make further advances and shelled several towns, including Bakhmut and nearby Soledar and Opytne, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said in a statement.

It said that on the southern front, Russian forces took up defensive positions and trained tank, mortar and artillery fire on Ukrainian positions and on the regional capital of Kherson, abandoned by Russian troops earlier in November. Other battleground activity was reported in northeastern and central Ukraine, the military said.

"We are analysing the intentions of the occupiers and preparing counter-measures - tougher countermeasures than is now the case," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

For live updates from Wednesday (November 30), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies