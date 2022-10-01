Fast News

Director-general of Europe's largest nuclear plant was detained by a Russian patrol, Energoatom says, following Moscow's illegal annexation of more occupied Ukrainian territory on the 220th day of fighting.

“His detention by (Russia) jeopardizes the safety of Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom President Petro Kotin said, demanding that Russia immediately release Murashov. (AP Archive)

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine’s nuclear power provider has accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.

Russian forces seized the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Ihor Murashov, around 1300 GMT (4 pm local) Friday, Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said on Saturday.

Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.

Gas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline

Gas has started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said.

The pipeline is at the centre of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began years before Moscow's attacks on Ukraine triggered a global energy crisis.

A Gaz-System spokeswoman told Reuters that flows started at 0410 GMT on Saturday and nominations, or requests for sending gas through the pipeline on October 1, totalled 62.4 million kilowatt-hours (kwh).

World Bank announces additional $530M aid for Ukraine

The World Bank has announced an additional $530 million in aid to help Ukraine cover essential "public services such as health, education, and social protection."

The UK and Denmark, as donor countries, enabled $500 million and $30 million in loan guarantees, respectively, to meet Ukraine’s urgent needs caused by the war, according to a statement by the bank.

"The toll of destruction, damage, and dislocation in Ukraine is staggering and continues to grow," said Anna Bjerde, the World Bank regional vice president for Europe and Central Asia.

Today @WorldBankECA announced an additional $530 million—supported by guarantees from @DanishMFA and @FCDOGovUK—to help #Ukraine meet urgent needs, including providing core public services such as health, education, and social protection. Learn more: https://t.co/HbASoLfpmS pic.twitter.com/0OIh3XBjrw — World Bank (@WorldBank) September 30, 2022

Moldova: Russia's Gazprom cuts gas supplies by 30 percent

Russia's Gazprom cut natural gas supplies to Moldova on Saturday by around 30 percent, the director of gas firm Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said.

A day earlier, deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said Gazprom had warned Moldova about the reduction in supplies. Spinu said on Saturday that technical problems were behind the reduction and the country would ask Gazprom to increase supplies.

"The reason for the reduction in gas supply...was explained by Gazprom too late," Spinu told a news conference, adding that technical problems could not be considered an "objective reason".

Japan PM condemns Russian annexation of parts of Ukraine



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has condemned Russia’s new annexation of parts of Ukraine as illegal and a violation of the country's sovereignty.

“I told him that the process that Russia called a referendum and its annexation of parts of Ukraine should never be accepted, and that I strongly condemn them,” Kishida said afterward.

Kishida said he also reassured Zelenskyy in their 30-minute conversation that Japan is committed to working with other Group of Seven nations and the broader international community in further supporting Ukraine, and plans to impose more sanctions against Russia.

Reports: Russians nearly surrounded in Lyman town

Russian forces in Ukraine are potentially on the verge of one of their worst defeats of the 220-day fighting after Ukrainian troops captured two villages close to the eastern Russian-occupied stronghold of Lyman.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Russia's garrison in the town of Lyman is in serious trouble with reports from both sides saying Russian forces were nearly surrounded.

Ukraine said it had all the supply routes to the Russian stronghold in the crosshairs of its artillery in the east, and told Moscow it would have to appeal to Kiev if it wanted its forces to be allowed out.

The encirclement could leave Ukrainian forces an open path to seize more territory in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, captured earlier in some of the conflict’s bitterest fighting.

Russian president's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine -- the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two -- has been roundly rejected by many countries. (TRTWorld)

Russia's Gazprom to ship 41.7 mcm more gas to Europe

Russia's Gazprom has said it will ship 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday versus the 43.7 mcm it said it would ship on Friday.



Türkiye won't recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian lands



Türkiye has rejected Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions just as it did not recognise the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and voiced strong support for Kiev in the face of the seizure of 15 percent of total Ukrainian territory by Moscow.

Moscow's decision "constitutes a grave violation of the established principles of international law, cannot be accepted," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday.

"Türkiye did not recognise Russia’s annexation of Crimea in an illegitimate referendum in 2014 and has emphasised its strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty on every occasion," it said.

"In accordance with this stance adopted in 2014, we reject Russia's decision to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kerson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine," it added.

South Korea: Not recognising Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine

South Korea has said it does not recognise Russia's declared annexation of parts of Ukraine or what Moscow called referendums that took place in those areas.

Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial security and independence must be protected, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

