Ukraine says it is facing fierce fighting — now in its 267th day — in the east from Russian troops that withdrew from Kherson in the south, while Western allies clash with Moscow at the UN Security Council.

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Russian launches new air strikes, several killed

Russian air strikes inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

At least four people were killed and five others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Russian strikes hit Ukraine's southern Odessa region and the city of Dnipro for the first time in weeks morning, and air raid sirens sounded all across the country amid fears that Moscow unleashed another large-scale missile attack.

Russian missile strikes target Ukrainian gas production facilities: Ukraine's PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said new Russian missile strikes targeted gas production facilities and a missile plant, Interfax Uktraine news agency reported.

"Missiles are flying over Kiev right now. Now they are bombing our gas production (facilities), they are bombing our enterprises in Dnipro and Yuzhmash (missile factory)," it quoted him as telling a conference.

Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Black Sea grain deal will be extended by 120 days with the efforts of Türkiye and the UN

“Grain Deal will be prolonged for 120 days. Ukraine together with (UN Secretary-General) Antonio Guterres and (Turkish President) Recep Tayyip Erdogan made key decision in the global fight against the food crisis. Waiting for official announcement from partners - Türkiye and UN,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the continuation of the grain deal in order to “facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine.”

Ukraine will probably get access to blast site, says Polish official

Ukraine is likely to get access to the site in southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, the Polish president's top foreign policy adviser said, after Kiev demanded access to the scene of the blast.

Warsaw says the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray, something Kiev denies.

"A Polish-American investigating team is on site," Jakub Kumoch told private broadcaster TVN 24. "The Ukrainians asked for access to the site of the investigation. If both parties agree, and as far as I know there will be no objection from the American side, such access could be obtained soon."

EU’s energy crisis deepening amid fresh supply disruptions in Eastern Europe

Concerns over energy supplies in the EU have intensified after Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft announced that shipments via the Druzhba pipeline, which transports oil through Ukraine to Hungary, ceased.

The Druzhba pipeline, also known as the Friendship Pipeline, is the main line carrying Russian oil to parts of Eastern and Central Europe.

Ukrainian authorities informed Transneft that it had stopped shipments due to a voltage drop on the line. The suspension came after a suspected missile attack in eastern Poland's village of Przewodow, located a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

First snowfall in Ukraine hit by power cuts

The first snow of the season fell in Ukraine, which has been wracked by power cuts following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure throughout the country.

The regional governor this week warned the situation could become "difficult" and that temperatures could drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Russian strikes on Ukraine spotlight Moldova’s energy woes

Massive blackouts that temporarily hit more than a half-dozen cities across Moldova this week highlighted the impact Russia's attack against Ukraine is having on Europe's poorest country.

The power outages happened Tuesday as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine, which borders Moldova. Less than a week earlier, the European Union pledged nearly $260 million to help the former Soviet republic tackle a severe energy crisis after Russia halved its natural gas supply.

Every deadly bomb dropped on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure has direct consequences for the people of our country. Nicu Popescu, Moldovan Foreign Minister

US and allies ultimately blame Moscow for Poland blast

US and its allies have criticised Russia in the UN Security Council over missile attacks on Ukraine in a meeting a day after a missile that NATO said was a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences crashed inside Poland.

"This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia's needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure," Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council. The British and Polish ambassadors to the UN echoed the statement.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the meeting, "We have long ago stopped being surprised by your attempts in any circumstances, in spite of facts or common sense, to blame Russia for everything."

Members of the Security Council at the meeting also called for Russia to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections.

