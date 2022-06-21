Fast News

Ukraine acknowledges difficulties in fighting in the eastern regions as Russian forces capture territory along a frontline river and intensify pressure on two key cities, as the armed conflict enters its 118th day.

A view shows a damaged residential building located in Panfilova street following recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk. (Reuters)

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Russian journalist auctions his Nobel Peace Prize to help Ukraine victims

Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for a whopping $103.5 million to benefit children displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the medal –– which was snapped up by an as yet unidentified phone bidder –– will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

Muratov, who was awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Dmitry Muratov won the prize in 2021 alongside journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, with the committee honouring them "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression." (Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies