Ukraine acknowledges difficulties in fighting in the eastern regions as Russian forces capture territory along a frontline river and intensify pressure on two key cities, as the armed conflict enters its 118th day.
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Russian journalist auctions his Nobel Peace Prize to help Ukraine victims
Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta has auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for a whopping $103.5 million to benefit children displaced by the conflict in Ukraine.
All of the proceeds from the sale of the medal –– which was snapped up by an as yet unidentified phone bidder –– will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.
Muratov, who was awarded the gold medal in October 2021, helped found the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and was the publication's editor-in-chief when it shut down in March amid the Kremlin's clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's assault on Ukraine.
