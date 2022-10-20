Fast News

Russia says it will reassess cooperation with UN chief Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers claim were made in Iran and used by Moscow, as fighting enters its 239th day.

Ukraine and allies allege Iranian UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure, a charge Tehran and Moscow reject. (AFP)

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Moscow tells UN chief not to send experts to inspect drones in Ukraine

Russia said that it will "reassess cooperation" with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers say were made in Iran and used by Moscow in violation of a UN resolution.

Speaking after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's use of drones, Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy called on Guterres and his staff to "abstain from engaging in any illegitimate investigation."

"The UAVs used by the Russian army in Ukraine are manufactured in Russia," Polyanskiy told reporters outside the Security Council. "I would recommend that you do not underestimate the technological capabilities of the Russian drone industry."

Russia pessimistic about grain deal continuity

Russia's deputy UN ambassador has said that he was not ''optimistic'' about the renewal of a deal brokered by Türkiye that allows Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports.

''It depends on what we get from this deal. So far, we've gotten very little,'' Polyanskiy told the Anadolu Agency. ''I would not be too optimistic at this stage.''

''The things that were promised to us are not being implemented. We want our part of the deal to be implemented,'' he said.

US, allies discuss 'Iranian drone transfers' to Russia

The United States, Britain and France have raised the issue of Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the UN Security Council, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We expressed our grave concerns about Russia's acquisition of these UAVs from Iran," Price said in a statement. "We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," Price said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies