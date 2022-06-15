Fast News

Moscow asks Kiev's forces holed up in a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk city to surrender and plans a corridor to evacuate civilians from the site, as Russia's broader offensive enters 112th day.

Ukraine has repelled Russian forces from Kiev and other parts, prompting Moscow to focus its offensive on Donbass, an eastern region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. (AP)

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Russia plans evacuations from chemical plant in battleground city

Russia has said it will establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from a chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk starting Wednesday as Kiev's forces wage a desperate battle for control of the strategic eastern Ukrainian city.

The Russian defence ministry announced a humanitarian corridor would be established for evacuations from the plant, saying it was "guided by the principles of humanity". About 500 civilians are taking shelter in the Azot chemical plant, according to the city administration.

Evacuees would be transported to the city of Svatovo in the separatist-held region of Luhansk, Moscow said, urging those holding out at the plant to cease their "senseless resistance". Moscow's forces have intensified efforts to cut off Ukrainian troops in the city, destroying all three bridges which connect it across a river to the twin city of Lysychansk.

UK says hundreds of civilians sheltered in Ukraine's Azot Chemical Plant

Elements of Ukraine's Armed Forces and several hundred civilians are sheltering in underground bunkers in Azot Chemical Plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defence ministry has said. Russian forces now control the majority of the Ukrainian city, it said in a Twitter update.

Russia told Ukrainian forces who were holed up in the chemical plant to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/WxbRo1tEgH



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RX2bHMeIEc — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 15, 2022

Ukraine's need for more weapons major focus as defence ministers meet

Dozens of defence ministers from NATO and other parts of the world are expected to discuss weapon deliveries to Ukraine in Brussels, US officials said, as Kiev calls for a significant increase in arms to help hold off Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministerial is being led by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, and it is the third time the group of nearly 50 countries are meeting to discuss and coordinate assistance to Ukraine.

Ukraine needs 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones among other heavy weapons, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday. Western countries have promised NATO-standard weapons, including advanced US rockets. But deploying them is taking time.

Zelenskyy: Donbass battle will determine 'course of war'

Ukraine's battle against Russian troops in the eastern region of the Donbass will determine the "course of the war," President Zelenskyy has said, asking his nation to stay strong in the face of Moscow's devastating attack against two key cities.

"Unfortunately, there are painful losses. But we must stay strong. This is our nation," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "Hanging in there in Donbass is crucial. Donbass is the key to deciding who will dominate in the coming weeks."

As the outcome of the conflict hangs in the balance, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg endorsed Ukraine's increasingly desperate calls for more weapons, urging allies to speed up deliveries to Kiev.

For live updates from Tuesday (June 14), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies