Leaders on either side of the Atlantic diverge on whether to label Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide", as fierce fighting in the eastern European country continues on the 51st day.

Russian defence ministry says its forces have also completely taken control of a major steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. (AA)

Friday, April 15, 2022

Russia to carry out more missile strikes on Kiev

Russia's defence ministry has said that it had struck a military target on the edge of Kiev with cruise missiles overnight and promised more strikes against the Ukrainian capital.

The ministry said its forces had also completely taken control of the Ilyich Steel Plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol. The statement came after Russia accused Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns.

Russia had earlier said that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered near the steel plant.

At least five dead in Russia strikes, blasts near Kiev

Ukraine has said that Russian strikes had killed five people in the east of the country after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow's forces were aiming to "destroy" the region.

In a report issued by the presidency, Kiev said two people had been killed and two more wounded in the eastern Lugansk region while another three had been killed and seven wounded in the neighbouring Donetsk region.

The presidency said "fighting was continuing along the entire front line" in Donetsk.

Russia may be in default on dollar bonds: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service said that Russia may be in default after it made payments on dollar bonds with roubles.

"Russia reportedly made payments on two bonds maturing in 2022 and 2042 in rubles rather than US dollars which represents a change in payment terms relative to the original bond contracts and therefore may be considered a default under Moody's definition if not cured by 4 May, which is the end of the grace period," Moody's said in a statement.

Russian troops retreating from around Kiev have left a trail of destruction. Bodies are being found in mass graves, wells and backyards pic.twitter.com/gDm4CakE3F — TRT World (@trtworld) April 15, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukrainians should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians "gave us a maximum of five."

In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy called it "an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on February 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight."

Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including "those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom" of the sea.

It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank while being towed to port. Zelenskyy said he remembered the first day of the offensive when many world leaders, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, advised him to leave the country.

WFP: People being 'starved to death' in besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

The head of the UN World Food Program has said people are being "starved to death" in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and he predicted the country's humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks.

WFP executive director David Beasley also warned that Russia's offensive on grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilising nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere.

The fluid nature of the conflict, which has seen fighting shift away from areas around the capital and toward eastern Ukraine, has made it especially difficult to reach hungry Ukrainians.

Powerful blasts heard in Ukraine's Kiev, Kherson

Powerful explosions were heard in the early hours on Friday in Ukraine's capital Kiev and the southern city of Kherson, local media reported.

Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over all of Ukraine.

Reuters news agency could not immediately verify the reports.

