Russia has not captured any of the 10 biggest cities in Ukraine since the beginning of its incursion on February 24, even as the most significant assault on a European state since World War II continues on its 20th day.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol in the streets amid ongoing Russian attacks in Odessa, on March 14, 2022. (AA)

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

War could be over by May – Ukrainian presidential adviser



Russian offensive in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Moscow runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, has said.

Arestovich said the exact timing would depend on how much resources the Kremlin was willing to commit to the campaign, adding: "I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates."

"We are at a fork in the road now: there will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some, say, Syrians for a round two and, when we grind them too, an agreement by mid-April or late April."

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue on Tuesday – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday while urging Russian soldiers to stop fighting, saying: "I'm offering you a chance to survive."

Zelenskyy also said he spoke with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."

New Zealand to allow Ukrainian-New Zealanders to sponsor family



New Zealand's government has said it will introduce a new policy that will enable about 4,000 family members of Ukrainian-New Zealanders to move to the country in the short term following Russia's offensive.

Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents will be able to sponsor a Ukrainian family member and their immediate family, Immigration Minster Kris Faafoi said in a statement. Those accepted will be granted a two-year work visa and their children will be able to attend school.

"The 2022 Special Ukraine Policy will be open for a year and allow the estimated 1,600 Ukrainian-born citizens and residents in New Zealand to sponsor parents, grand-parents and adult siblings or adult children and their immediate family," Faafoi said. "This is the largest special visa category we have established in decades."

“Stop the war. Do not believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you here”



An employee at Russia’s state-affiliated Channel One television interrupts a live news broadcast protesting against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vC8bOp8J0s — TRT World (@trtworld) March 14, 2022

Ukraine says Russia forces retreat at Mariupol

The Ukrainian military has repelled a Russian attempt to take control of the strategic port of Mariupol, its General Staff said in a statement, adding Russian forces retreated after suffering losses.

The Russian military has besieged the Azov Sea port city of 430,000 for a week and a half, leaving its residents desperate for power, water and food.

More than 2,500 residents of Mariupol have been killed by the Russian shelling, Kiev says.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman, baby die after 'Russia bombing' in Ukraine's Mariupol

Russian air strikes targeting a military base in Yavoriv have rattled nerves in neighbouring Poland and sent another wave of refugees scrambling to cross the border to safety pic.twitter.com/dv7Nkrbzxd — TRT World (@trtworld) March 15, 2022

