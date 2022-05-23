Fast News

Some 20 countries offer new security assistance packages for Ukraine to battle Russian forces in a meeting of allies, as Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine completes three months with no end in sight.

Local women walk along a street while Ukrainian servicemen patrol an area in the town of Kurakhove, in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia aims for maximum casualties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is waging "total war" on his country, and that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible.

Zelenskyy made the comments in his nightly address, on the eve of the three-month anniversary of Russia's assault on Ukraine. In it, he noted that since February 24, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile strikes on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. He said the vast majority hit civilian targets. There have been more than 3,000 Russian air strikes over that period.

"Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years," he said, adding the Russians have now concentrated their forces on Donbass cities like Bakhmut, Popasnaya and Sievierodonetsk.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies