A third UN-led operation is underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal steel plant, as Russia accuses West of waging an economic world war and fighting enters its 72nd day.

A new UN convoy was expected in Mariupol to evacuate civilians from the besieged steel plant. (AP)

Friday, May 6, 2022

UK says Russia continued ground assault on Azovstal steel plant for second day

Russian forces in Ukraine's Mariupol have continued their ground assault on the Azovstal steel plant for a second day, British military intelligence has said in a tweet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Soviet-era Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering.

Meanwhile, a new UN convoy was expected in Mariupol to evacuate civilians from the besieged steel plant that has become the last pocket of resistance against Russian forces in the southern port city.

Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

The US says it has shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva prior to the strike that sank the warship, an incident that was a high-profile failure for Russia's military.

An American official said that Ukraine alone decided to target and sink the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet using its own anti-ship missiles. But given Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian coastline from the sea, the US has provided “a range of intelligence” that includes locations of those ships, said the official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the US was not aware that Ukraine planned to strike the Moskva until after they conducted the operation.

Pentagon denies helping Ukraine 'target' Russian generals

The Pentagon has denied that it has provided intelligence on the locations of Russian generals on the battlefield so that Ukrainian forces could kill them.

Reacting to an explosive New York Times report on US support for Ukraine's military, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said it was true that the United States supplies Kiev's forces with military intelligence "to help Ukrainians defend their country."

"We do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military," Kirby said.

US First Lady to meet Ukrainian refugees during border visit

US First Lady Jill Biden is on her way to Europe for a visit to Romania and Slovakia.

During her visit, the First Lady is scheduled to meet with US service members, US embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers and educators.

EU and UK markets account for around 60% of all Russian oil-related purchases. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute points out that Russia, as well as its military, is highly dependent on oil and gas revenues, making the EU a key contributor to Russia’s military, a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/npNsFP3WUI — TRT World (@trtworld) May 5, 2022

Pentagon: Most Russian forces left Mariupol

The Pentagon has said the majority of Russian forces that had been around the port city of Mariupol have left and headed north, leaving roughly the equivalent of two battalion tactical groups there, or about 2,000 troops.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that even as Russian air strikes continue to bombard Mariupol, Moscow's forces are still making only "plodding" and incremental progress as the main fight presses on in the eastern Donbas region.

He said he has seen no change in Russian momentum as May 9 draws near. Kirby said the US still assesses that Russia is behind schedule and not making the progress in the Donbas that it expected.

Zelenskyy describes lack of medical access

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described a "catastrophic" lack of access to medical services and medicine in areas of the country under Russian control.

In those areas, he said almost no treatment was available for those suffering from cancer and where insulin for diabetics was difficult to find or non-existent. He said antibiotics were in short supply.

Zelenskyy also said that during the course of the offensive, the Russian military has already fired 2,014 missiles on Ukraine, while 2,682 flights of Russian warplanes have been recorded in Ukrainian skies. He said the destroyed or damaged infrastructure includes nearly 400 hospitals and other medical facilities.

Russian oligarch's yacht seized in Fiji on US request

Authorities in Fiji have seized the $300 million yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov after the US Justice Department requested the vessel be held for violating sanctions and for alleged ties to corruption, the department said.

The five-year-old, 348-foot "Amadea" was berthed in Lautoka, Fiji in the South Pacific when local authorities took control of it based on a US warrant and a Justice Department request.

"The Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of US law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering and conspiracy," the department said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies