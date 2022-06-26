Fast News

Ukrainian forces are still fighting in Sievierodonetsk leading Russia-backed separatists to stop civilian evacuations from the region as Russian missiles continue to pound Ukraine on the 123rd day.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said the attempt by Ukrainian forces to turn the Azot plant into a “stubborn center of resistance” had been thwarted. (Reuters)

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Russia presses to control last stronghold of Ukraine's Luhansk

Russian forces were seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk and the chemical plant where hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians had been holed up.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces now control Sievierodonetsk and the villages surrounding it. He said the attempt by Ukrainian forces to turn the Azot plant into a “stubborn center of resistance” had been thwarted.

But Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some Ukrainian special forces are still in Sievierodonetsk, directing artillery fire against Russians which local police there said they had to suspend evacuation of people, Tass cites local Russian police.

UK ready to guarantee extra $525M loan for Ukraine — Johnson

Britain is ready to guarantee a further $525 million of World Bank loans to Ukraine later this year, taking total fiscal support this year to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies