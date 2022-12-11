Fast News

Russia has turned eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleges, while Ukraine's military reports missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country as fighting enters its 290th day.

In this file photo, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, is seen delivering a speech in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Reuters)

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Medvedev: Russia ramping up production of 'most powerful' weapons

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has said the country was ramping up production of new-generation weapons to protect itself from enemies in Europe, the United States and Australia.

"We are increasing production of the most powerful means of destruction. Including those based on new principles," Medvedev said through messaging app Telegram on Sunday.

"Our enemy dug in not only in the Kiev province of our native Malorossiya," Medvedev said, using the term to describe territories of modern-day Ukraine that were part of the Russian Empire under the tsars.

"It is in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and a whole number of other places that pledged allegiance to the Nazi."

European Parliament approves $19 billion loan to Ukraine

The European Parliament has approved a €18 billion ($19 billion) loan to Ukraine for 2023, with its president Roberta Metsol saying the country is "fighting for European values".

The loan will cover approximately half of the estimated €3-4 billion ($3.16-4.21 billion) monthly funding Ukraine needs in 2023, the parliament said in a statement on Saturday.

It said the money, in line with a European Commission’s proposal, will be used to support essential public services, including running hospitals, schools and provide housing for relocated people as well as restoration of critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia.

Ukrainian forces hunt for 'traitors' in Kherson

"Hands in the air! Documents out!" shouted Ukrainian policemen as they levelled their guns at two suspected collaborators moments after they docked their boat near the city of Kherson.

The euphoria of Kherson's liberation in November has proven to be short-lived.

Just weeks after Russians retreated from the southern Ukrainian city, authorities are working to hunt down collaborators who aided Moscow during the occupation of Kherson.

The two men held at gunpoint came from an island on the Dnipro River in the proverbial grey zone separating the Ukrainian-controlled western bank from the Russian-controlled east.

"Evacuations are only authorised at the port. It's illegal here," one of the police officers tells AFP. At the port, "officials in charge of 'stabilisation measures' check if people were involved" with the Russian occupiers, he adds.

Since pushing out the Russians, the river is now the new, major frontline of the conflict in southern Ukraine.

"Where's the war in Ukraine headed?"



Zelenskyy: More than 1.5 million people without power in Odessa

Over 1.5 million people were without power in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa after a night attack by Russian "kamikaze drones", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The region's energy authority warned that repairs after the Friday strikes would take weeks, perhaps up to three months.

"After the night strike by Iranian drones, Odessa and other cities and villages of the region are in darkness," Zelenskyy said.

"As of now, more than one and a half million people in Odessa region are without electricity."

Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed

Ukraine has attacked occupied Melitopol in the country's southeast, the Russian-backed and exiled Ukrainian authorities of the strategically located city said.

The pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack killed two people and injured 10, while the exiled mayor said scores of "invaders" were killed.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks or deaths.

"Air defence systems destroyed two missiles, four reached their targets," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-backed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app. He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the Ukrainian attack with HIMARS missiles.

