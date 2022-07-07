Fast News

Residents flee as Ukraine's Sloviansk city is hit by heavy bombardment with Russian forces advancing westwards on day 134 of the military confrontation.

Ukrainian journalists walk in the yard of the National Pedagogic university allegedly destroyed by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AP)

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Ukraine 'repels' some Russian advances in Donbass

Russia has redoubled its push for Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances and both sides reporting casualties.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units from advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbass whose capture is among Moscow’s main goals.

It also claimed to have repelled Russian attacks on a town and village north of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, just kilometres from the Russian border.

The Ukrainian presidential office said most civilian casualties were in Donetsk province, where Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people died in the city of Avdiivka; the cities of Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove each reported one civilian killed.

