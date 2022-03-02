Fast News

Russia demands Kiev residents flee their homes and rains rockets on Kharkiv city as Ukraine fights back in war continuing on the seventh straight day. Here are the latest updates:

The gutted remains of Russian military vehicles block a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kiev, Ukraine. (AP)

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Kremlin: Ready for more talks today

The Kremlin has said Russian officials are ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine but it is not clear if Ukrainian officials will turn up.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was contradictory information regarding the talks.

Peskov also said Moscow needed to formulate a harsh, thought-out and clear response against measures imposed on Western countries to undermine the Russian economy.

Ukraine: More Russia talks being considered

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said that holding more talks with Russia is under discussion and that a "substantial agenda" is needed.

Asked about the date for a second round of talks since Russia invaded its neighbour last week, Podolyak said: "It's under discussion for now. A substantial agenda is needed."

Russia is massing troops closer to the capital: Kiev mayor

Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kiev, the Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post.

"We are preparing and will defend Kiev!," he added. "Kiev stands and will stand."

A group of locals in Kupiansk, Ukraine, rush to block the way of a vehicle that allegedly belongs to the Russian military pic.twitter.com/nLmV4hqzYC — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

EU approves new sanctions against Belarus

European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the French Presidency of the EU has said.

EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks to Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Twitter.

Sanctions will also hit "some economic sectors, and in particular timber, steel and potassium," the statement said.

Russia will not let Ukraine obtain nuclear weapons: Lavrov

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov also said that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia metals firm Severstal to stop Europe deliveries

Russian metals company Severstal has said it is halting deliveries in Europe after the EU imposed sanctions on its main shareholder, metals magnate Alexei Mordashov.

"We are redirecting the flows of raw materials to alternative world markets," Russian news agencies quoted the company as saying in a statement.

It said the decision to stop deliveries to the European Union was made "in the framework of sanctions imposed on the shareholder".

Navalny calls for daily anti-war protests in Russia

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has called on Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, his spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

"Alexei Navalny has called for people to go out and protest against the war every day at 19:00 and on weekends at 14:00. The main squares of your towns, wherever you are," spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote.

Kharkiv Regional Police Department and Karazin National University building targeted by Russian missiles in Kharkiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EoeCJtesii — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

Spain to send military hardware to ‘Ukraine resistance’

Spain will supply “military hardware” to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has told parliament.

“I... want to announce to you that Spain will deliver offensive military hardware to the Ukrainian resistance,” Sanchez said.

Zelenskyy: Russia wants to erase Ukraine and its history

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said nearly 6,000 Russians had been killed in the first six days of Moscow's invasion, and that the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

Referring to Russia's attack on Babyn Yar - the site of a World War Two massacre of Jews by German occupation troops and Ukrainian auxiliaries - Zelenskyy said: "This strike proves that for many people in Russia our Kiev is absolutely foreign."

"They all have orders to erase our history, erase our country, erase us all," he added in the address made on video.

Russia says it captures Ukrainian city of Kherson: RIA

Russia's defence ministry said Russian armed forces have captured the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, RIA news agency has reported.

“The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional centre of Kherson under full control,” defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

However, Kherson's mayor Igor Kolykhaiev said in a post on Facebook: "We are still Ukraine. Still firm."

Belarus boosts security on southern, western borders

Belarus has said it has stepped up security at its western and southern borders as Russia attacks neighbouring Ukraine.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said earlier that his country had no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine and dismissed Kiev's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Ukraine has enough for current spending: minister

Ukraine had enough funds to cover all current spending, Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko has said, noting international support amid Russian invasion of his country.

"We have huge international support... We carry out all social payments, pensions, salaries and financial support for the army," Marchenko told Ukrainian TV in an interview, adding the ministry would continue issuing domestic war bond

Two Ukrainian footballers killed in war

Two Ukrainian football players were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the World Players’ Union.

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football’s first reported losses in this war," FIFPRO tweeted.

Sapylo, a former Karpaty Lviv youth player, was killed in conflict near Kyiv, while FC Gostomel midfielder Martynenko was reported to be killed alongside his mother in their apartment when the building was bombed by the Russian army.

Türkiye evacuates over 8,000 Turks, Azerbaijanis

Türkiye has evacuated a total of 8,050 people, mostly Turkish citizens, from Ukraine amid war in the country, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter that 2,604 people, mostly Turkish citizens, including Azerbaijanis, fled the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhia, and Lviv as bombing continues.

“Our plans for the safe evacuation of our citizens continue,” he said, adding that Türkiye is providing border-crossing support for 2,200 people.

UK predicts increasingly brutal approach from Russia's Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will become more brutal, British defence minister Ben Wallace has said.

"Anyone who thinks logically would not do what he (Putin) is doing, so we are going to see ... his brutality increase," Wallace told LBC radio.

"He doesn't get his way, he surrounds cities, he ruthlessly bombards them at night ... and he will then eventually try and break them and move into the cities."

Russia has right to protect its security: Hezbollah leader

The leader of Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, accused Ukraine and NATO of disregarding the rights of the Russian people, saying Moscow has the right to protect the country’s national security.

"America is responsible for the events taking place in Ukraine. It is the one who instigated and pushed matters in this direction,” Nasrallah said in a speech aired by the group’s Al Manar TV.

The developments in Ukraine are “a lesson for anyone who trusts, relies on, and bets on the United States," he said.

EU Commission proposes temporary residence rights for Ukraine refugees

The European Commission has proposed to grant temporary protection to people fleeing war in Ukraine, including a residence permit and access to employment and social welfare.

Designed to deal with mass arrivals of displaced persons in the EU, the new legislation will provide the same level of protection in all member states.

The proposal, which had been previously announced, will be discussed by EU interior ministers on Thursday.

This is how a building in Kharkiv was hit by a Russian missile on the sixth day of the conflict pic.twitter.com/j1zxguV57v — TRT World (@trtworld) March 1, 2022

At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov has said.

The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

Over 450,000 people came to Poland

Over 450,000 people entered Poland from Ukraine since a Russian invasion of the country started, Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker told private Radio Zet.

He added that the number of people entering Poland fell slightly on Tuesday to 98,000 from a record number of over 100,000 on Monday.

Russia's largest lender Sberbank quits Europe

Russia's largest lender Sberbank has said it is quitting the European market after coming under pressure from Western sanctions levelled against the state bank in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In the current environment, Sberbank has decided to withdraw from the European market," the lender said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The bank's European subsidiaries were facing "abnormal cash outflows and threats to the safety of employees and branches," the statement added.

Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

Alphabet Inc's Google has said that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

RT Deputy Editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said in a statement that technology companies that have cut her outlet's distribution have not pointed to any evidence that it has reported falsehoods.

Rescuers are searching for potential survivors following an air strike in the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr.



The attack killed at least two people and injured several others, and caused serious damage to ten residential buildings, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service pic.twitter.com/PfjpczgunZ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

Train station in Lviv packed with people trying to flee war

The train station in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv has been packed with people trying to flee the country amid its war with Russia.

Many volunteers distributed hot beverages and food to those waiting for trains to take them to safety in Poland.

In the city, where a curfew is being imposed from 10PM to 6AM, many people spend the night gathering around fires lit outside the station.

Around 70 Japanese volunteer to fight for Ukraine

Several dozen Japanese men have answered a Ukrainian call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion, according to a media report.

70 Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion, had applied to be volunteers, the Mainichi Shimbun daily said, quoting a Tokyo company handling the volunteers.

A Ukrainian Embassy spokesperson acknowledged receiving calls from people "wanting to fight for Ukraine," but said they knew nothing further about volunteers.

ExxonMobil, Apple, Boeing to cut ties with Moscow

Apple, ExxonMobil and Boeing have announced in rapid succession steps to withdraw or freeze business in Russia as more US corporate giants take action after the Ukraine invasion.

ExxonMobil said it will begin a phased withdrawal from the giant Sakhalin offshore oilfield that it has operated since 1995.

Earlier, Apple said it would halt all product sales in Russia and limit the use of Apple Pay and other services in the country. Boeing for its part said it was suspending its support for Russian airlines and its operations in Moscow.

Twitter to comply with EU sanctions on Russian state media

Twitter will comply with the European Union's sanctions on Russian state-affiliated media RT and Sputnik when the EU order takes effect, the social network has said.

"The European Union (EU) sanctions will likely legally require us to withhold certain content in EU member states," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"We intend to comply with the order when it goes into effect."

UN General Assembly set to censure Russia

The United Nations General Assembly has been set to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body.

Nearly half the 193-member General Assembly signed on as co-sponsors of a draft resolution ahead of a vote, diplomats said. The text "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine."

No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

Diplomats walk out after Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov begins addressing the top UN human rights forum in Geneva pic.twitter.com/6BfeJy5kfa — TRT World (@trtworld) March 1, 2022

Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

Russian airborne troops have landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes.

"Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv... and attacked a local hospital," the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

"There is an ongoing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians."

Biden: US closing airspace to Russia, going after oligarchs

President Joe Biden has said that the US will join allies to ban Russia's aircraft to use its airspace and branded his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "dictator" during his State of the Union address, one week after Moscow launched a large-scale military assault on Ukraine.

"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has cost around the world," Biden told Congress.

But "in the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security," he said.

He said the world has "isolated" Putin for sending Russian forces pouring into Ukraine, vowing that devastating sanctions would "sap" Russia's economic strength and weaken its military.

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden said, adding "he [Putin] has no idea what's coming" in terms of economic penalties and punishment.

The American president also took aim at Russian oligarchs and "corrupt leaders" who he said have bilked billions of dollars off Putin's government, warning them "We're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

Biden vowed that Putin will pay over the long run even if he makes gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said.

He said the US will release 30 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of an international effort to stabilise the market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden tells Russian oligarchs US and its allies are "coming for your ill-begotten gains," including yachts, luxury apartments, private jets pic.twitter.com/8jr6YBCsTK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 2, 2022

Kiev: Belarus preparing to send troops into Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has said it has evidence that Belarus, a Russian ally, is preparing to send troops into Ukraine.

The ministry statement, posted on Facebook at midnight, said the Belarussian troops have been brought into combat readiness and are concentrated close to Ukraine’s northern border.

"During the past 24 hours, according to intelligence findings, there has been significant aircraft activity. In addition, there has been a movement of a column of vehicles with food and ammunition" approaching the border," the statement said.

More than 660,000 refugees have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine last week, according to UNCHR, the UN Refugee Agency. pic.twitter.com/3sN5QdRes7 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

Mexico won't impose economic sanctions against Russia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his government will not impose any economic sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The president often cites a guiding principle of nonintervention in foreign affairs.

He said Tuesday that "we want to maintain good relations with all the world's governments, and we want to be in a position to be able to speak with all parties to the conflict."

Russian investment in Mexico is estimated at some $132 million and the bilateral trade at more than $2.4 billion.

Lopez Obrador also sounded off on the censoring of some Russian media outlets and called on Twitter to answer accusations that it is removing messages favorable to Russia.

In his words, "We can’t be speaking of freedom and at the same time limiting freedom of expression."

Africans trying to flee Ukraine say authorities stop them from leaving while letting Ukrainians through pic.twitter.com/hgITIp5CCI — TRT World (@trtworld) March 2, 2022

