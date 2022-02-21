Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognises independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, paving the way to provide them military support, raising fears Russia could imminently invade Ukraine.

Russia recognised both regions as independent statelets, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill the long-running peace negotiations. (Reuters)

Monday, February 21, 2022

Putin orders Russian troops to eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions

President Vladimir Putin has ordered his Defence Ministry to dispatch Russian peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, according to a decree published after Moscow recognised their "independence" from Kiev.

In two official decrees late on Monday, Putin instructed the ministry to assume "the function of maintaining peace" in so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Russia's President Putin recognises Ukraine's rebel-held territories in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics after a highly anticipated speech in which he accused Ukraine of developing nuclear warheads and the West of plans to impose unconditional sanctions pic.twitter.com/LuHf9TpPGV — TRT World (@trtworld) February 21, 2022

US assures support to Ukraine in the face of Russian declaration

US President Joe Biden has condemned a decision by Russian President Putin to recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine as he spoke to world leaders following the latest developments in the crisis.

"Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognise the "independence" of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," on a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the White House said.

Biden also "updated President Zelenskyy on the United States' response, including our plan to issue sanctions. President Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Biden also discussed with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz "how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps", according to another statement.

Russia now has right to build military bases in eastern Ukraine

Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions under new agreements with their separatist leaders there, according to a copy of an agreement signed by President Putin published on Monday.

Russia and the breakaway regions also plan to sign separate agreements on military cooperation and protection of borders, according to draft laws that Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament will consider on Tuesday.

