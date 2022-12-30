Fast News

Ukraine's army says it repelled an overnight drone attack on the country, including on the capital Kiev, a day after Russia launched a barrage of missiles as fighting enters its 309th day.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kiev. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, December 30, 2022

Russia has launched 16 "kamikaze" drones into Ukraine overnight, Kiev's military said, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that all 16 drones, which it said were sent from the southeast and north, had been destroyed by air defences.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel that seven drones had been aimed at the capital, and that five were destroyed within the city and two before reaching Kiev.

Putin tells Xi he wants to ramp up military cooperation

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has told Chinese President Xi Jinping he was keen to ramp up military cooperation and hailed the two countries' efforts to counter Western influence.

Battered by unprecedented Western sanctions over Moscow's assault against Ukraine, Putin has hoped to strengthen political and military ties with China.

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine is a sensitive issue for Beijing.

Ukraine: 15,000 people missing since war began

At least 15,000 people, including civilians, have gone missing in Ukraine since the war began in February, a Ukrainian official said.

Russia has confirmed that it has 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers in captivity, Alyona Verbitskaya, the Ukrainian military ombudswoman, told the Bloomberg news agency.

Communication with Russian officials on the issue of prisoners of war has been “very poor,” she added.

NATO's Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published.

"I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not win," Stoltenberg told German news agency DPA.

He said it was perhaps even more important that Ukraine receive enough ammunition for the systems already in place, adding that the need for ammunition and spare parts was "enormous."

Gazprom will ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom has said that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume broadly in line with recent days.

Kiev alleges Moscow launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft missiles at key infrastructure in eastern, central, western and southern Ukraine, plunging many regions into darkness, as fighting enters its 309th day



Britain sends equipment to help clear minefields in Ukraine

Britain has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs to help clear minefields in the latest instance of military support for the country in the conflict with Russia.

"Russia's use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin's invasion," British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said in a statement.

"This latest package of UK support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory."

The metal detectors, made by German firm Vallon, can help troops clear safe routes on roads and paths by helping to remove explosive hazards, the Defence Ministry said, while the kits can de-arm the fuse from unexploded bombs.

Russian strikes cause power outages in most of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said most regions were without power in freezing temperatures following a barrage of Russian missile attacks all over the country.

"As of this evening, there are power outages in most regions of Ukraine," he said.

"It is especially difficult in Kiev region and the capital, Lviv region, Odessa and the region, Kherson and the region, Vinnytsia region and Transcarpathia."

"With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end," he added. "Instead, the status of the largest terrorist in the world will have consequences for Russia and its citizens for a long time. And each missile only confirms that all this must end with a tribunal. This is exactly what will happen".

