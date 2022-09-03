Fast News

Rich countries cap Russian oil price while Moscow blocks gas supply to Europe on day 192 of fierce fighting as both sides raise stakes over conflict-torn Ukraine.

Siemens Energy, which normally services Nord Stream 1 turbines, said such a leak should not stop the pipeline from operating. (Reuters Archive)

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Gazprom piping gas to Europe after Nord Stream stoppage

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine, hours after it announced that flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would not resume as planned.

Flows via the Sudzha entry point were up slightly compared to the 41.3 mcm Gazprom sent on Friday, but not enough to compensate for missing gas that were expected to be pumped through Nord Stream 1 on Saturday.

Gazprom announced late Friday it had detected an oil leakage on equipment during Nord Stream 1 maintenance work and would not be able to resume flows.

It set no timeframe for fixing the problem.

Russia's Gazprom says it would ship 42.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine, hours after it announces that flows through Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would not resume as planned — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 3, 2022

No meeting with Putin planned during Orban visit to Moscow: Kremlin

There are no plans for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he travels to Moscow for Saturday's funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Kremlin said.

"As far as we know, he will only fly in to say goodbye to Gorbachev. There were no desires for meetings," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

Myanmar junta leader to visit Russia

The leader of Myanmar's military junta will travel to Russia next week for economic talks, state media in the Southeast Asian nation reported.

Min Aung Hlaing's visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation -- Moscow for its February invasion of Ukraine, and Naypyidaw for a military coup last year.

He will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in the far-eastern city of Vladivostok, The Global New Light of Myanmar said.

Russia says US yet to issue visas for delegation to UN summit

Russia has expressed "alarm" to the UN's secretary-general that the US has yet to issue visas for its delegation to attend a General Assembly session later this month, according to a letter seen by AFP.

"None of the 56 Russian representatives from the main team and advance group have received entry visas to the United States" as of Thursday, wrote Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Nebenzia added that a "similar situation exists with the accompanying journalists and crew members" on the flight of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia scraps deadline to resume gas flows to Europe

Russia has scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the main supply routes to Europe, after saying it discovered a fault during maintenance, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel for winter.

Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to supply Germany and others, had been due to resume operating after a three-day halt for maintenance on Saturday at 0100 GMT.

But Gazprom, the state-controlled firm with a monopoly on Russian gas exports via pipeline, said it could no longer provide a timeframe for restarting deliveries after finding an oil leak that meant a pipeline turbine could not run safely.

For live updates from Friday (September 2), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies