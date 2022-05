Fast News

Moscow's troops push deeper into the strategic eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, while the European Union agrees to ban most imports of Russian oil in response to the Ukraine conflict — now in its 97th day.

Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat, sunflower oil and other foodstuffs, as well as fertiliser for crops. (AP)

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Türkiye, Russia to discuss Ukraine exports corridor in talks on June 8

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will come to Türkiye with a military delegation on June 8 to discuss creating a potential sea corridor for Ukrainian agricultural exports, among other issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency, he said work was underway with the United Nations to reach an agreement on creating the corridor from the Black Sea. On Monday, Russia's Vladimir Putin told Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping blocked over the Ukraine conflict.

Cavusoglu also said there remained a possibility of bringing delegations of Ukraine and Russia together again, even at their leaders' level, as part of Türkiye's negotiation efforts.

Russia's Gazprom suspends gas supplies to Netherlands

Russia's Gazprom says it has halted gas supplies to the Netherlands after Dutch energy firm GasTerra refused to pay in roubles following the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. The Dutch rely on Russia for around 15 percent of their gas supplies, amounting to some six billion cubic metres a year.

"Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles," the Russian gas giant said in a statement. The cutoff means that two billion cubic metres of gas will not be supplied to the Netherlands between now and October, partly state-owned GasTerra said.

Moscow has demanded that clients from "unfriendly countries", including EU member states, pay for its gas in rubles, a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against its central bank over the Ukraine conflict.

First cargo ship sails from Mariupol since fall to Russia: Separatists

A cargo ship carrying metal has left Mariupol and headed to Russia, a pro-Moscow separatist leader has said, the first time a vessel had sailed from the Ukrainian port since it fell to Russian forces. The port of Mariupol was Ukraine's second-busiest, after Odessa on the Black Sea, before Russia launched its offensive.

"Today 2,500 tonnes of sheet metal rolls left the port of Mariupol, the ship is heading to Rostov," Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin separatist leader in Donetsk, wrote on Telegram.

"This transport hub is very important for Donbass. This is the largest port on the Sea of Azov and the only one where all types of cargo can be handled, including in winter," he said.

Russians control 'part' of east Ukraine city Sievierodonetsk: Governor

Russian forces have taken partial control of the east Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk, the Ukrainian official in charge of the region has said, as Moscow's army pushed deeper into the Donbass region.

"The situation is extremely complicated. Part of Sievierodonetsk is controlled by the Russians," Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.

He said Ukrainian forces still retain some areas within the east Ukraine industrial city and that Moscow's troops "cannot move freely through the city". Gaiday also claimed "the enemy is planning an ope ration to clear the surrounding villages".

Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city

Russian troops are fighting street by street with Kiev's forces in a battle that has left the strategic eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, once home to 100,000 people, in ruins.

Artillery fire has destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90 percent of the buildings, and power and communications have been largely cut in the city, mayor Oleksandr Striuk said. He estimated that 1,500 civilians have died in the fighting.

Governors of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions — which make up the Donbass — said on Monday six civilians, including a journalist, were killed in shelling. Authorities in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, also reported one fatality. Meanwhile, the struggle continued for the southern Kherson region.

Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's Donbass

Russian forces have not advanced as rapidly as they had hoped in the battle for Sievierodonetsk, the easternmost city still in Ukraine's hands, a Moscow-backed separatist leader was reported by state-run TASS news agency as saying.

The leader of so-called Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, told TASS that a third of Sievierodonetsk was "already under our control" but progress less rapid than hoped. The advance of Russian troops was complicated by the presence of several large chemical plants in the area.

Russia has been seeking to seize the entire Donbass, consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk which Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies. Capturing the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the banks of the Siverskyi Donets river would give Moscow effective control of Luhansk.

Zelenskyy says Russia hopes for famine crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports prevents Kiev from exporting 22 million tons of grain.

In his nightly address Monday, Zelenskyy said the result is the threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain and could create a new migration crisis. He charges that “this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks.”

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of “deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn’t earn billions of dollars from its exports”. He called Russia’s claims that sanctions don’t allow it to export more of its food a lie.

EU agrees ban on 'more than 2/3' of Russian oil imports

European Union leaders have reached a compromise to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary.

The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, "cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war."

European Union leaders agreed to send Ukraine $9.7 billion to support its economy in the face of Russia's assault, Michel announced.

