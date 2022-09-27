Fast News

President Zelenskyy says Donetsk is Ukraine's top priority as separatist votes in four Ukrainian regions held by Moscow's forces draw to a close on the 216th day of the conflict.

Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev says. (Reuters)

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Nuclear threat ‘is not a bluff’, Russia’s Medvedev warns

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is "certainly not a bluff".

Medvedev, deputy chairperson of Russia's Security Council, also warned that Moscow has the right to respond "without much consultation", as tensions rise with the West over referendums held in large swathes of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Medvedev has regularly issued aggressive statements on the West and Ukraine in recent months, underlining his transformation from an apparently Western-minded liberaliser as president from 2008-2012 to strident geopolitical hawk.

French foreign minister Colonna in Kiev for visit

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is in Kiev on an unannounced visit to Ukraine in a show of support for the country attacked by Russia.

"Good morning Ukraine, it's good to be back," she wrote on social media, posting a picture of herself walking in Kiev with the French ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins.

Kremlin admits mistakes were made in its attempt to mobilise army reservists to fight in Ukraine amid growing public opposition pic.twitter.com/N9YJMNvMlq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 27, 2022

Kazakhstan to ensure safety of Russians fleeing draft

Kazakhstan will ensure the care and safety of Russians fleeing a "hopeless situation," the president of the Central Asian country said, as Russian men fled the Ukraine military call-up.

"Recently we've had many people from Russia coming here. Most of them are forced to leave because of the hopeless situation. We must take care of them and ensure their safety," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted as saying by his press service.

"This is a political and humanitarian issue," he said.

The Kazakh leader also condemned Moscow's attack against Ukraine and called for respect of territorial integrity, as Russia held annexation referendums in four Ukrainian regions.

The territorial integrity of states must be unshakeable. This is a key principle. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline hit by leaks in Baltic Sea

Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar incident on its twin pipeline, Scandinavian authorities said.

"Authorities have now been informed that there have been another two leaks on Nord Stream 1, which likewise is not in operation but contains gas," the Danish climate and energy minister Dan Jorgensen said.

Following the leaks, Jorgensen said the authorities called for "higher levels of preparedness in the electricity and gas sector" in the country.

Japan slams ‘unbelievable’ treatment of diplomat detained in Russia

Japan demanded Russia apologise for detaining a diplomat over alleged espionage, denying the charge and accusing Moscow of blindfolding and pinning the man down in "unbelievable acts".

The Japanese diplomat based in the eastern city of Vladivostok was deemed "persona non grata over illegal intelligence activities", top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

The official was blindfolded, with pressure applied to both his hands and head so he was unable to move while being detained, and then he was questioned in an overbearing way. Hirokazu Matsuno, Top government spokesman

Russian separatists in Ukraine hold last day annexation votes

Annexation polls organised by Kremlin-backed authorities in four regions of Ukraine mostly controlled by Russian forces were due to close on Tuesday, with Moscow's threats of nuclear weapons looming.

Kiev and its allies have denounced the votes as a sham and said the West would never recognise the results of the ballots which are ratcheting up the stakes of Russia's seven-month offensive.

Russian forces in Ukraine this month have suffered serious setbacks, both in the east and south of the country, which observers say pushed President Vladimir Putin to rush ahead with the vote to cement Moscow's authority there.

Putin said Russia would use any and all available means to defend its territory, implying that after the four regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — were annexed Moscow could deploy strategic nuclear weapons to repulse Ukrainian attempts to take back the territory.

Donetsk 'No. 1 goal' of Ukraine: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the military situation in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region as difficult and said it was the country's "No. 1 goal" because it was also Russia's No. 1 goal.

"The situation in the Donetsk region is particularly severe," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "We are doing everything to contain enemy activity. This is our No. 1 goal right now because Donbass is still the No. 1 goal for the occupiers."

Since Russian forces moved into Ukraine in late February they have occupied nearly all of the Luhansk region and are slowly advancing through the Donetsk region — the two provinces making up Donbass.

