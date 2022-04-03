Fast News

Ukraine says it regained control of the Kiev region, with Moscow's troops retreating from around the capital, as evidence emerged of possible civilian killings in the conflict — which is now in the 39th day.

In Odessa, the city council said "critical infrastructure facilities" were hit by missiles. (AP)

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Russian missiles strike oil plant in Odessa

The Russian military has said it struck an oil processing plant and fuel depots around the strategic Black Sea port of Odessa. No casualties were reported.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Major general Igor Konashenkov said Russian ships and aircraft fired missiles on Sunday to strike the facilities, which he said were used to provide fuel to Ukrainian troops near Mykolaiv.

Konashenkov also said Russian strikes destroyed ammunition depots in Kostiantynivka and Khresyshche.

Governor: Ukraine Kremenchug refiner destroyed after attack

Ukraine's Kremenchug oil refinery has been completely destroyed after a Russian attack, Dmytro Lunin, governor of the Poltava region, has said on television.

"The fire at the refinery has been extinguished but the facility has been completely destroyed and can no longer function," Lunin said.

Russia: Peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting

Russia has said peace talks with Ukraine have not progressed enough for a leaders' meeting and that Moscow's position on the status of Crimea and Donbass remain unchanged.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Ukraine had agreed it would be neutral, not have nuclear weapons, not join a military bloc and refuse to host military bases.

On the questions of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and two Russian-backed rebel regions in Donbass that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent in February, Medinsky indicated there had been no progress.

"The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top," he said on Telegram. "I repeat again and again: Russia's position on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED."

Evacuation attempts of people from Mariupol to continue

Work on evacuating people with the help of Red Cross from Mariupol will continue on Sunday with buses attempting to come close to the besieged city, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

"Seven buses will try to get closer to Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross," Vereshchuk said in an online video posting.

There will be 17 buses prepared to evacuate people from Mariupol and Berdyansk, she said.

Lawmakers seek punishment for implementation of sanctions on Russian territory

Russian lawmakers will propose measures seeking punishment for the implementation of sanctions on Russia's territory, a senior lawmaker has said.

"My colleagues from the State Duma and I have finished the work and on Monday we will introduce amendments to the Criminal Code for the implementation of restrictive measures (sanctions) imposed by foreign states on the territory of the Russian Federation," Andrei Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel.

Klishas did not specify how Russia would identify or punish those who implemented sanctions.

Russia to export food to friendly countries in roubles or their currencies

Russia will only export food and crops to "friendly countries" in roubles or in their national currencies, RIA news agency has cited Dmitry Medvedev, deputy secretary of the country's Security Council, as saying.

Poland would like more US troops in Europe: Ruling party boss

Poland would welcome a 50 percent increase in the number of US troops in Europe, the leader of the country's ruling party has said, as Warsaw calls for tougher action against Moscow.

"Poland would be pleased if the Americans increased their presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers up to 150,000 in the future due to Russia's increasing aggressiveness," Jaroslaw Kaczynski told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"Of these, 75,000 soldiers should be stationed on the eastern flank; ie, on the border with Russia; 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland," he said in the interview, which was also published on the website of Poland's ruling party Law and Justice.

Ukraine: Explosions rock Odessa

Air strikes have rocked Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port Odessa in the southwest. The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke. The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country's north.

"Odessa was attacked from the air," Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account. "Fires were reported...Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence." The historic city of around one million people is Ukraine's largest Black Sea port.

On Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow's troops were regrouping.

UK: Russia preventing Ukraine resupply by Black Sea

Russian naval forces have continued to blockade the Ukrainian coast on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, preventing resupply by sea, British military intelligence has said.

Russia retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing, but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

“Mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity,” it said.

The report said the origin of the mines was unclear and disputed but that they were almost certainly the result of Russian naval activity in the area, demonstrating how its attacks on Ukraine is affecting neutral and civilian interests.

Lithuanian documentary film director feared dead

Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius has been killed in Ukraine's Mariupol, where he had long documented the besieged port city, according to colleagues and a media report.

"Lithuanian documentary writer Mantas Kvedaravicius, was murdered today (Saturday) in Mariupol, with a camera in his hands, in this.... war of evil," Russian film director Vitaly Mansky said on Facebook.

Kvedaravicius was known for his conflict-zone documentary "Mariupolis". It is the portrait of a Ukrainian city under siege with a strong will to live. The strategic port is in the breakaway region of Donetsk, neighbouring Russia, where pro-Russian fighters have been fighting Ukraine since 2014.

The Red Cross is still trying to get people out of the nearly-obliterated Ukrainian city of Mariupol, but conditions are still dangerous pic.twitter.com/55qy3FqQfn — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 3, 2022

Humanitarian corridor created in Mariupol — Russia

Moscow decided to open another humanitarian corridor in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians and foreign nationals at the request of Türkiye’s president, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Moscow will provide full assistance in the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens in accordance with Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the ministry.

The statement said that on April 3 at 00:00 Moscow time, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Berdyansk was opened and strict compliance with the "regime of silence" on the way of movement was guaranteed. The regime of silence is the name given to the cease-fire for a certain period in certain areas to evacuate civilians.

Poland accuses Berlin, Paris of being close to Moscow

Poland's deputy prime minister has accused France and Germany of being too close to Russia in an interview published on Sunday, as he condemned Berlin's behaviour towards Moscow before the Ukraine offensive.

"Germany, like France, has a strong bias in Moscow's favour," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told German daily Die Welt in an interview.

Kaczynski saved his strongest words for Berlin. "Over the years, the German government did not want to see what Russia was doing under the leadership of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and we see the result today," Kaczynski said.

Civilians found dead as Russia withdraws from Kiev

Civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha province, near the national capital of Kiev, were found dead with their hands tied, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“Bucha, Kiev region. The bodies of people with tied hands, who were shot dead by Russian soldiers lie in the streets,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

“These people were not in the military. They had no weapons. They posed no threat. How many more such cases are happening right now in the occupied territories?” he added.

New Srebrenica. The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of 🇷🇺 animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/outzejdidO — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 2, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies