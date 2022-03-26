Fast News

Russian forces in Ukraine appear to have shifted their focus from a ground offensive aimed at Kiev to instead prioritising what Moscow calls the liberation of the contested Donbass region as the conflict enters into the second month.

In the Kiev region, 64 children have been killed and 50 others died in the Donetsk region, according to Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general. (AFP)

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Ukraine says Russia's attack kills 136 children so far

The conflict in Ukraine has killed 136 children in the 31 days since the start of the Russian offensive, Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general said in a message on the Telegram app.

Of the total, 64 children have been killed in the Kiev region, the office said. A further 50 children have died in the Donetsk region, it said.

Additionally, 199 children have been wounded.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Ukraine president urges Qatar to hike gas output

Ukraine's president made a surprise video appearance Saturday at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nation and others to boost their production to counteract the loss of Russian energy supplies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russia’s destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction wrought on the city of Aleppo in the Syrian war.

Zelenskyy called on countries to increase their exports of energy — something particularly important as Qatar is a world leader in the export of natural gas.

Russia fuelling nuclear arms race - Zelensky

Russia's "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Doha Forum.

"They are bragging that they can destroy with nuclear weapons not only a certain country but the entire planet," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy adresses Doha Forum, asking for an increase in output of energy "so everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as blackmail" pic.twitter.com/4u4mCP6ZsH — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 26, 2022

Russia scales back goals in Ukraine conflict

Russia has signalled it may dial back its offensive aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation's resistance in a month of fighting.

The possible shift came ahead of a planned meeting by US President Joe Biden with Ukrainian refugees in Poland and talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw before he gives a speech on the "brutal war", the White House said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the February offensive to destroy Ukraine's military and topple pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, bringing the country under Russia's sway.

But Sergei Rudskoi, a senior general, suggested a considerably reduced "main goal" of controlling Donbas, an eastern region already partly held by Russian proxies.

Ukrainian president calls for ‘meaningful … fair’ talks

Ukraine’s president said that negotiations with Russia were necessary, however, they had to be result-oriented and fair for Ukrainians.

“Talk is necessary: Meaningful. Urgent. Fair. For the sake of the result, not for the sake of the delay,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

“Ukrainian sovereignty must be guaranteed. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be ensured. That is, the conditions must be fair. And the Ukrainian people will not accept others,” he added.

Ukraine forces counter Russian troops near Kiev

Battle lines near Kiev have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armoured columns stuck northwest and east of the capital.

A British intelligence report described a Ukrainian counteroffensive that had pushed Russians back in the east.

On the capital's northwest, Ukrainian forces have been trying to encircle Russian troops in the suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, reduced to ruins by heavy fighting.

The cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy north and east of Kiev have also endured devastating bombardment. Chernihiv was effectively surrounded by Russian forces, its governor said.

Biden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin

US President Joe Biden will argue in a speech in Poland that the "free world" opposes Russia's offensive in Ukraine and that there is unity among major economies on the need to stop Vladimir Putin, the White House said.

After three days of emergency meetings with allies of the G7, European Council and NATO, and a visit with US troops in Poland, Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Biden vowed to restore democracy at home and unite democracies abroad to confront autocrats including the Russian president and China's leader Xi Jinping.

US to sanction companies providing technology for Russian military, intelligence services - Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/BKxpBAeGFd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 25, 2022

'Ukraine's sovereignty must be guaranteed' — Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president has said that negotiations with Russia are necessary, however, they have to be result-oriented and fair for Ukrainians.

“Talk is necessary: Meaningful. Urgent. Fair. For the sake of the result, not for the sake of the delay,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

“Ukrainian sovereignty must be guaranteed. Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be ensured.

That is, the conditions must be fair. And the Ukrainian people will not accept others,” he added.

UK to supply Ukraine with $2.6 million worth food

Britain said it would fund $2.6 million worth of vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine which are encircled by Russian forces following a direct request from the Ukrainian government.

Britain said around 25 truckloads of dried food, tinned goods and water will be transported by road and rail from warehouses in Poland and Slovakia to the most at-risk Ukrainian towns and cities.

"The need on the ground in Ukraine is clear, with so many people in encircled areas trapped in basements without access to food or water," Alice Hooper, the British Foreign Office's Humanitarian Adviser, said in a statement.

Around 7,330 people were evacuated from humanitarian corridors

Thousands of Ukrainians were evacuated to safe regions through two humanitarian corridors, according to the country’s deputy prime minister.

Iryna Vereshchuk said the combat against Russian forces was continuing and two humanitarian corridors were opened in Mariupol and Melitopol with 7,331 residents evacuated.

Vereshchuk said authorities were working on humanitarian convoys as 80 tons of food, medicine and hygiene were dispatched to Melitopol and Berdiansk.

US prepares to sanction Russian firms assisting Moscow - report

The Biden administration is preparing sanctions targeting Russian companies it says provide goods and services to Moscow's military and intelligence services, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The US Treasury Department sanctions could be announced as early as next week, the report said, citing US officials. The Treasury Department declined to comment on the report.

Most of the companies that are expected to come under the reported sanctions — including Serniya Engineering and equipment maker Sertal — were earlier added to a US list banning exports of sensitive technologies to them, according to the report.

Oil prices, stocks higher after EU snubs Russia ban

Crude prices were higher and stock markets made decent gains after European countries decided against a ban on Russian oil imports over its assault of Ukraine — but Germany said it would slash its energy purchases from Moscow.

European stocks, which had been firmly higher earlier in the session, ended the day with only modest gains, but on Wall Street the Dow and S&P 500 climbed out of a midday slump to both gain under one percent at the close.

"It seems the skyrocketing move higher with commodity prices has taken a break and that has allowed investors a chance to pile back into equities," said Edward Moya of OANDA.

However, analysts say instability in the prices of commodities such as oil were keeping markets volatile, while investors will remain cautious over the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, now entering its second month.

German orchestra backs its Greek-Russian conductor

Germany's SWR Symphony Orchestra has said it would keep working with Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis despite his "problematic" ties to a Russian bank hit by sanctions over the assault in Ukraine.

The Stuttgart-based SWR radio orchestra said a European tour starting March 27 would go ahead as planned but the programme would be changed to feature Russian, German and Ukrainian composers in "an appeal for peace and reconciliation".

Leading Russian artists working abroad have faced pressure to publicly denounce Russia's attack, or risk losing their jobs. Currentzis, who has been chief conductor of the SWR orchestra since 2018, has not spoken out against Putin.

For live updates from Friday (March 25), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies