Fast News

Ukrainian forces are still fighting in Sievierodonetsk leading Russia-backed separatists to stop civilian evacuations from the region as Russian missiles continue to pound Ukraine on the 123rd day.

Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said that Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces now control Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region. (AP)

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Russia's Defence Minister Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine: Moscow

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected Russian troop units in Ukraine, the defence ministry has said.

"At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately known when the visit took place.

On month five of the war, Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu visits Ukraine for the first time. pic.twitter.com/h3dNr0LuuX — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 26, 2022

Russia strikes hit Kiev residential building: mayor

Russian missile strikes have hit a residential complex in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, wounding two people and burying others under rubble, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Four explosions were heard at around 0330 GMT (6:30AM), half an hour after air raid sirens sounded in the capital, which has not come under Russian bombardment for nearly three weeks.

"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. "Ambulances and rescuers are on site. In two buildings, the rescue and evacuation of residents is under way," he added.

Vast majority of elite Ukrainian unit injured or dead - Marine Commander

A commander of an elite unit of Ukrainian marines in the key Sievierodonetsk city has said that around 80 percent of his experienced soldiers have been incapacitated from serious injuries or death.

“My unit was 100 percent made up of professional soldiers who had a lot of experience. Now 80 percent are incapacitated from serious injuries or death,” Ukrainian Naval Infantry Marines Commander ‘Oleksandr’ told British broadcaster Sky News.

Russia's defence ministry has said on Saturday that Russian forces had established full control over Sievierodonetsk.

Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open room for dialogue during a peace-building mission to the two countries and ask Russia's Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

"War has to be stopped and global food supply chains need to be reactivated," Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said before leaving for Germany to attend the G7 summit.

Ukrainian forces are still fighting in Sievierodonetsk official says, leading Russia-backed separatists to stop civilian evacuations from the region as Russian missiles continue to pound Ukraine on the 123rd day



Follow our live updates:👇 pic.twitter.com/Es7xMapWJd — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 26, 2022

Russia presses to control last stronghold of Ukraine's Luhansk

Russian forces were seeking to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, pressing their momentum after taking full control Saturday of the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk and the chemical plant where hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians had been holed up.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian and Moscow-backed separatist forces now control Sievierodonetsk and the villages surrounding it. He said the attempt by Ukrainian forces to turn the Azot plant into a “stubborn center of resistance” had been thwarted.

But Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said some Ukrainian special forces are still in Sievierodonetsk, directing artillery fire against Russians which local police there said they had to suspend evacuation of people, Tass cites local Russian police.

UK ready to guarantee extra $525M loan for Ukraine — Johnson

Britain is ready to guarantee a further $525 million of World Bank loans to Ukraine later this year, taking total fiscal support this year to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of a G7 meeting in Germany.

"Ukraine can win and it will win. But they need our backing to do so. Now is not the time to give up on Ukraine," Johnson said in a statement.

For live updates from Saturday (June 25), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies