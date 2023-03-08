Fast News

Pressure is mounting on Ukrainian troops trying to hold the town against Russian soldiers hoping to capture it no matter the cost, as Ukraine-Russia conflict stretches to its 378th day.

Ukrainian helicopters fly over a field outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said that his forces had taken "all the eastern part" of Bakhmut, the east Ukrainian town where fighting has raged for weeks.

"Wagner units have taken all the eastern part of Bakhmut, all that's east of the Bakhmutka river" that bisects the town, Wagner chief and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his press service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the army was intent on defending Bakhmut but warned the Russian army would have an "open road" into eastern Ukraine if it captured the town.

The battle for Bakhmut, a salt-mining town with a population of 80,000 before the fighting began, has been the longest and bloodiest in Russia's operation, which has devastated swathes of Ukraine and displaced millions over the past year.

0705 GMT - ‘Pro-Ukraine group’ behind Nord Stream sabotage



US officials have seen new intelligence that indicates a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, claims dismissed by a senior Ukrainian official.

In a cautious report that did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved, the Times said the US officials had no evidence implicating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the pipeline bombing.

But it is claimed that the attack benefitted Ukraine by severely damaging Russia's ability to reap millions by selling natural gas to Western Europe.

0700 GMT - EU defence chiefs to discuss arming Ukraine

EU defence ministers were preparing to meet to discuss a plan to rush one billion euros of ammunition to Ukraine as pressure mounts on Kyiv's allies to boost supplies to its war effort.

Ukraine's critical shortage of ammunition will top the agenda at the meeting in Stockholm, where European leaders will try to replenish the thousands of 155-millimetre howitzer shells Ukrainian forces are firing each day in its fight against a grinding Russian offensive.

During a visit to Canada, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday underscored European resolve to ward off Russian aggression.

0640 GMT - UN chief Guterres to meet Zelenskyy in Kiev

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Kiev where he hopes to negotiate an extension of the Türkiye-brokered wartime grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine to avoid worsening a global grain shortage.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is currently scheduled to expire on March 19.

2300 GMT — Ukraine ignoring huge human losses to please Western masters: Russia

Russia has said that taking control of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine will allow the Russian army to develop an offensive.

"The liberation of Artyomovsk [Bakhmut] continues. This city is an important hub for the defence of Ukrainian troops in Donbass. Taking it under control will allow further offensive actions to be carried out deep into the defence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu said at a meeting with military chiefs in Moscow.

He stressed that the Western countries are increasing deliveries of arms and military equipment to Ukraine and expanding training of Ukrainian troops.

"At the same time, the support to the Kiev regime by NATO countries does not lead to the success of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. On the contrary, there is a significant increase in losses among the personnel of the armed forces," he claimed.

Shoygu accused the Ukrainian authorities of "indifference" to its own people, saying they "ignore huge human losses to please Western masters."

Bakhmut is a large transport hub through which Ukrainian troops in Donbass are supplied with weapons, military equipment and ammunition. The city has almost been captured by Russian private military company Wagner, its head Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed last week.

2300 GMT — Belarus to work on new military doctrine

The Defence Ministry of Belarus has been tasked with developing a new military doctrine that would respond to the "escalation of global political tensions", Russian news agencies reported late on Tuesday.

Although not directly involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use his country's territory to launch the war and send Russian troops to Ukraine.

Russian agencies, which cited the Belarusian Security Council's resolution ordering the doctrine, would not provide details on what the new military guide might involve.

The document orders "in the context of the escalation of global geopolitical tensions" the implementation of measures "aimed at protecting independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and the constitutional order from external and internal threats", TASS agency reported.

The Belarusian Security Council has also instructed the ministry to finalise the draft law on forming a new voluntary territorial defence within a month. In February, Lukashenko ordered the formation of the militia of between 100,000-150,000 volunteers.

2000 GMT — Biden, Macron discuss China, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and challenges posed by China, the White House said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the Asia-Pacific region and on the transition to clean energy, the White House added.

