Russian missiles hit power facilities across Ukraine as US President Biden prepares to visit Poland from February 20-22 to show support for Kiev ahead of first anniversary of Russia's offensive — now in its 353rd day.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, has admitted that the Russia-Ukraine war may drag on for as long as three years. (AP Archive)

1051GMT – War in Ukraine will drag on for years: Wagner Group

Russian private contractor Wagner Group's owner has said that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to fully secure control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbass.

He added that the war could go on for three years if Moscow decides to capture broader territories east of the Dnieper River.

The statement from Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire who has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for his lucrative Kremlin catering contracts, marked a recognition of the difficulties that the Kremlin has faced in the campaign, which it initially expected to wrap up within weeks when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russia suffered a series of humiliating setbacks in the fall when the Ukrainian military launched successful counteroffensives to reclaim broad swaths of territory in the east and the south.

The Kremlin has avoided making forecasts on how long the fighting could continue, saying that what it called the “special military operation” will continue until its goals are fulfilled.

0330 GMT – We still have to work to get arms we need — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine had secured important understandings and "good signals" during his tour of European capitals but more work was needed to get the weapons his country needed.

"London, Paris, Brussels — everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals," Zelenskyy said in his fresh video address.

"This concerns long-range missiles and tanks and the next level of our cooperation — fighter aircraft. But we have to continue to work on this."

It was the joint task of Ukrainians, he said, to "take everything that was said and agreed and transform it into concrete supplies, concrete documents, concrete new lines of cooperation".

Source: TRTWorld and agencies