Fighting, now in its 368th day, is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked anniversary of Russia’s offensive, with Ukrainian authorities reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Howitzer D-30 artillery weapon towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 26, 2023

2100 GMT — Fighting intensifies near Ukraine's Bakhmut

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has said forces of his Wagner group had captured the village of Yahidne, just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

But Ukrainian military reports suggested that villages near the key town remained under Kiev's control.

"At 1900 on 25th February, storm units of the Wagner private military company secured complete control of the locality of Yagodnoye (Yahidne) to the north of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in the audio clip.

A day earlier, he said Wagner had taken control of Berkhivka, an adjacent village on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

The months-long struggle for Bakhmut, where only about 5,000 of 70,000 residents remain, has seen some of the bloodiest attritional fighting of Russia's military offensive.

Source: Reuters