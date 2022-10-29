Fast News

Russian naval forces ward off a drone attack in the Bay of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet in headquartered, on the annexed Crimean peninsular, as fighting with Ukraine enters its 248th day.

Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

The Russian navy has thwarted a drone attack on the Sevastopol port, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-allied authorities said.

"Today, starting at 04:30 am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Saturday. "All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down."

The governor said the city's services were on "alert", but said no "civilian infrastructure" had been damaged. A student dormitory at an art college near the port saw "one windowpane burst" but "no harm was done", he added.

Russia eyes US nuclear bombs in Europe

Russia, in its military planning, will take into account the modernisation of US nuclear bombs deployed in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.

"We cannot ignore the plans to modernise nuclear weapons, those free-fall bombs that are in Europe," RIA news agency cited Grushko as saying.

"The United States is modernising them, increasing their accuracy and reducing the power of the nuclear charge, that is, they turn these weapons into 'battlefield weapons', thereby reducing the nuclear threshold."

Earlier this week, Politico, citing a US diplomatic cable and two people familiar with the issue, reported that the US had accelerated the deployment of its modernised B61-12 tactical nuclear weapons to NATO bases in Europe.

UN seeks grain deal extension

The United Nations has urged parties to the Black Sea grain deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine's grain exports to renew the pact beyond mid-November, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security.

It also called for the full implementation of a related agreement to ensure grain and fertiliser from Russia also reach global markets.

"We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Under the July 22 agreement, Ukraine was able to restart its Black Sea grain and fertiliser exports, which had stalled when Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24. Ankara played a crucial role in the export deal, which was initially agreed for 120 days.

Ukraine braces for more power cuts

Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, as officials in the capital Kiev warned of "unprecedented" outages.

Zelenskyy was speaking hours after Russia said it had completed its call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight there.

"About 4 million Ukrainians face restrictions now" from the rolling blackouts, he said. "We are doing everything so that the state has the opportunity to reduce such blackouts."

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of stealing medical supplies

Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson are engaged in mass theft of medical equipment and ambulances in a bid to make the area uninhabitable, President Zelenskyy has said.

"The occupiers have decided to close down medical institutions in towns, take away medical equipment, ambulances, everything. They are putting pressure on doctors who still remain... to move to the territory of Russia," he said.

"Russia is trying to make the Kherson region a no man's land," he added in a video address, saying pro-Moscow forces realised they could not hold onto the city and were therefore taking what they could.

