Rocket explosion in eastern Poland that killed two people raises concerns over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine — now in its 266th day — becoming a wider conflict, with Warsaw drumming up support from NATO bloc members.

Russia fired at least 85 missiles, most of them aimed at the country’s power facilities, and blacked out many cities, Ukraine's Zelesnkyy says. (AFP)

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Russia wants no disruption of global food security efforts, Russia's deputy foreign minister has said in an interview with the Izvestia daily, signalling that the Türkiye-led deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea could be rolled over smoothly.

"We are people for whom the humanitarian dimension of the issue is not an empty word," Sergei Vershinin as the deal is due to roll over on November 19 unless there are objections.

If Western statements about exemptions from sanctions for Russia's food exports are put into practice, "everything would continue on normal terms" for the Black Sea grain deal, he said.

