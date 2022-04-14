Fast News

Russia calls its actions a "special operation" to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities and capture "dangerous nationalists", but Ukraine and the West say Moscow began an unprovoked "war of aggression" – now in its 50th day.

Russian Navy's guided-missile cruiser Moskva sails back into harbour in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea on November 16, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, April 14, 2022

State media: Russian warship 'seriously damaged'

A Russian warship in the Black Sea was "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media has said.

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

Earlier, the governor of Odessa said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Moskva with missile strikes. "Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" governor Maksym Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet", the Moskva. "It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help. There are 510 crew members," he said in a YouTube broadcast.

Zelenskyy thankful for $800M in military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's "sincerely thankful" to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders "have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions."

