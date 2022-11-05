Fast News

Russian President Putin publicly endorses evacuation of civilians from parts of Kherson region, the latest sign of Moscow's retreat in one of the most bitterly contested areas in Ukraine, as fighting enters its 255th day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a round on the frontline from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians, in the eastern Donbas region of Bakhmut. (Reuters)

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Ukraine claims its forces downed more Iran-made drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the fiercest fighting over the last week had taken place around Bakhmut and Soledar, in the eastern Donetsk region about 500 km northeast of Kherson.

"We are holding our positions in these and a few other areas in the Donetsk region," he said in a video address, accusing Russia of insane stubbornness for sending "tens or hundreds of thousands more people to the meat grinder."

During the day Ukrainian forces had downed eight Iranian drones and two Russian missiles, Zelenskyy said.

