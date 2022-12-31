Fast News

Russian President Putin says he was expecting Chinese President Xi to make a state visit early next year in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing as Moscow's conflict with Kiev enters its 310th day.

Doctors from Ukrainian Army attend to wounded servicemen at a field medical clinic used to stabilise patients before they are sent to a nearby hospital, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military holding positions amid Russian shelling

Russia has shelled Ukrainian towns across a long stretch of the frontline from north to south, Ukrainian officials said, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukrainian military is holding its positions.

Ukrainian military has said that Russian forces had tried to advance near Bakhmut and Avdiivka, the focal points of their slow-moving campaign to take all of Donetsk region in the east.

Russian forces fired on several towns and villages, including Bakhmut, Kudryumivka just to the south, nearby Soledar and also the town of Kostyantynivka, west of Bakhmut, Kiev’s military said, adding the Russian forces shelled settlements further west in Donetsk region, including the town of Vuhledar.

"On the whole, we are holding our positions," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the fighting in the east in his video address. "There are also some areas of the front where we are advancing a bit."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies