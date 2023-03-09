Fast News

NATO warns the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut might fall to Russia in the coming days following months of intense fighting, part of broader and gruelling conflict — now in its 379th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a 105mm howitzer towards Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut. (AFP)

Thursday, March 9, 2023

0100 GMT — Intense Russian attacks on Bakhmut

Ukraine's military has said it managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half and the NATO chief's warning that the city could fall in the next few days.

"The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.

"Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address of the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbass region: "This is our first priority."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies