Russia has claimed full control of the strategic southeastern city Mariupol after all of the Ukrainian defenders surrendered in the Azovstal steel mill as the conflict enters its 87th day.

Gas imports from Russia have been halted through Imatra entry point. (AP)

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Russia stops Finland gas flows over payments dispute

Russia's Gazprom has halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland, the Finnish gas system operator says, the latest escalation of an energy payments dispute with Western nations.

"Starting from today, during the upcoming summer season, Gasum will supply natural gas to its customers from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline", Gasgrid Finland said in a statement. Balticconnector links Finland to neighbouring Estonia's gas grid.

Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so.

Russia likely facing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles shortage: UK

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which it has attempted to use to identify targets to be struck by combat jets or artillery, British Defence ministry says.

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance UAVs, which is exacerbated by limitations in its domestic manufacturing capacity resulting from sanctions, Britain said in a regular bulletin.

If Russia continues to lose UAVs at current rate, Russian Forces intelligence, surveillance reconnaissance capability will be further degraded negatively impacting operational effectiveness, the ministry said.

US, others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's invasion

Representatives of the United States and several other nations have walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia's offensive in Ukraine, officials say.

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats said.

The walkout took place while the Russian representative was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting of the group of 21 economies.

UK 'wants to arm' Moldova to protect it from Russian threat

Britain wants to send modern weaponry to Moldova to protect it from the threat of invasion by Russia, The Telegraph has reported, citing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

She told the newspaper that Russian President Vladimir Putin was determined to create a "greater Russia" even though his offensive in Ukraine had failed to achieve quick success.

Russia has called the offensive it launched on February 24 a "special military operation" aimed at disarming Ukraine and ridding it off radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for attack.

Ukraine's Azov Regiment said in a video statement published on Friday that civilians and heavily wounded Ukrainian fighters had been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Russia says more than 1,900 soldiers surrendered

Fall of Mariupol, Ukraine orders end of defence

Ukraine has ordered its last troops holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks to lay down their arms, while Russia said its months-long operation to capture the strategic port city is now complete.

While Ukrainian forces fended off the Russian offensive around Kiev, helped by a steady infusion of Western arms, both eastern Ukraine and Mariupol in the south have borne the brunt of a remorseless ground and artillery attack.

"Russian occupation forces are conducting intense fire along the entire line of contact and trying to hit artillery deep into the defences of Ukrainian troops," Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told reporters.

Russia should pay for destruction - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devoted his nightly video address to Ukraine’s demand that Russia be held financially responsible for the damage its forces are inflicting on Ukraine.

Just on Friday, he noted, the Russian army fired a missile at the northeastern Kharkiv region, destroying a cultural center in Lozova, and also hit the cities of Odesa in the south, Poltava in the east and Zhytomyr in the west.

Zelenskyy said Russia should be made to pay for every home, school, hospital and business it destroys. He said a legal mechanism should be created through which everyone who suffered from Russia’s actions would be able to receive compensation.

Türkiye-UK work on opening routes for grain stocks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to work to unlock supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks and alleviate rising global food prices, the Downing Street spokesperson said.

Moody's downgrades Ukraine's outlook on debt uncertainty

Moody's cut Ukraine's debt rating for the second time in three months and lowered the outlook to negative due to the growing risk that the Russian offensive will affect the nation's debt sustainability.

The ratings agency cut the grade a notch to Caa3, after lowering it two notches from B3 in early March, saying the country could face "a more protracted military conflict than Moody's initially expected" following the invasion in late February.

That "increases the likelihood of a debt restructuring and losses being imposed on private-sector creditors," the statement said.

