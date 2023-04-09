Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 410th day.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike. (Reuters Archive)

Sunday, April 9, 2023

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter have been killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale offensive drags into its second year.

0035 GMT — US opens probe into leaked documents related to Ukraine

The US Department of Justice has said it has begun an investigation into a trove of leaked US documents, many related to Ukraine, that have spread to the internet.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation," a Justice Department spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

US officials told the Washington Post that some documents appeared to be manipulated but many were consistent with CIA World Intelligence Review reports that are shared at high levels within the White House, Pentagon and State Department.

In addition, the leak would prove valuable to Moscow by showing how deep US intelligence has penetrated parts of the Russian military apparatus, US media said.

Among the documents, for example, were discussions about South Korea's debate on whether to provide the United States artillery shells for use in Ukraine, The New York Times said.

1600 GMT — 'No nation would gladly accept what Russian occupation has brought'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an address that the values they are fighting for in Ukraine fit each nation regardless of whether it's "geographically far from our people."

"There is no nation that would gladly accept what the Russian occupation has brought. Russian concentration camps, the deportation of our children, the rape of women, the burning of cities," Zelenskyy said.

"The more the world knows about the Russian aggression, the faster the aggressor will lose, and calmness will return worldwide."

Earlier in his address, the Ukrainian leader went on to thank his allies for the humanitarian and defence support, including Poland, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

