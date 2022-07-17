Fast News

Russia’s Defence Ministry has ordered military units to intensify operations to prevent Kiev’s strikes on eastern Ukraine and other Russia-held areas as fierce fighting enters 144th day.

The Russian military has declared a goal to cut off Ukraine's entire Black Sea coast all the way to the Romanian border. (AA)

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as Moscow continued efforts to expand its gains in the country's east.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the Russian missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city, a key shipbuilding centre in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties.

Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians have sought to soften Ukrainian defences.

EU mulls sanctions as Russia accused of shelling Ukraine from nuclear plant

The European Union will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia, as Moscow is accused of using the continent's largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and launch missiles on the surrounding regions of southern Ukraine.

The situation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "extremely tense", Ukraine's atomic energy agency chief Petro Kotin said, adding that the Russians had installed missile launchers and used the facility to shell the Dnipro region.

Describing "a deluge of fire", regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Grad missiles had pounded residential areas.

Russia reinforces defensive positions in occupied southern Ukraine

Russia is reinforcing its defensive positions across the areas it occupies in southern Ukraine, the British defence ministry said.

The reinforcements include movement of manpower and equipment, defensive stores between Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia, and in Kherson, while Russian forces in Melitopol are also increasing security measures, the ministry wrote on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

Ukraine conflict shows West's dominance is ending as China rises: Blair

The Ukraine conflict shows that the West's dominance is coming to an end as China rises to superpower status in partnership with Russia at one of the most significant inflection points in centuries, former British prime minister Tony Blair said.

The world, Blair said, was at a turning point in history comparable with the end of World War Two or the collapse of the Soviet Union: but this time the West is clearly not in the ascendant.

"We are coming to the end of Western political and economic dominance, " Blair said in a lecture entitled "After Ukraine, What Lessons Now for Western Leadership?" according to a text of the speech to a forum supporting the alliance between the United States and Europe at Ditchley Park west of London.

Ukraine will gradually liberate parts of the country that are currently under occupation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says pic.twitter.com/E7GJMoUEjr — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 17, 2022

Russia gets ready for next offensive — Ukraine

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".

Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kiev says have killed dozens in recent days.

"It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence said. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.

There is indeed a certain activation of the enemy along the entire front line... Clearly preparations are now underway for the next stage of the offensive. Vadym Skibitskyi

Source: TRTWorld and agencies