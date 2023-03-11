Fast News

Russian forces make progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, focus of the 382-day conflict's longest ground battle.

Ukrainian paratroopers of 80 Air Assault brigade rest inside a dugout at the frontline near Bakhmut. (AP)

Sunday, March 12, 2023

2100 GMT — Ukraine says fresh Bakhmut fighting killed 221, wounded 314 Russians

More than 500 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said.

Serhiy Cherevaty, a military spokesperson for forces in the east, said the Russians had launched 16 attacks over a 24-hour period, with 23 clashes taking place in Bakhmut.

"Over the course of the fighting, 221 enemies were killed and 314 sustained injuries of various degrees," he told the national parliament's television channel.

It was not clear from Cherevaty's comments whether he was referring to casualties sustained on Friday or over the most recent 24 hour period.

Ukraine's claims could not be immediately verified.

Ukraine slams 'terrorist attacks' after shelling in Kherson

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced what he called "brutal terrorist attacks" by pro-Moscow units after Russian shelling killed three civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukraine recaptured Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of the large-scale invasion. The area is now under almost constant bombardment from Russian forces on the opposite side of the Dnipro River.

Zelenskyy said the three people killed in Kherson had gone to a store to buy groceries.

"I would like to support all our cities and communities that are subjected to brutal terrorist attacks," he said in his new address.

"The evil state uses a variety of weapons ... to destroy life and leave nothing human behind. Ruins, debris, shell holes in the ground are a self-portrait of Russia."

For our live updates from Saturday (March 11), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies