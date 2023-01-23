Fast News

Moscow's forces have been pushing towards two towns in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting intensified this week after several months of a stagnant front, as the conflict enters its 334th day.

Ukrainian artillerymen take a rest on the road in Donetsk region, on January 21, 2023, amid Russian military campaign in Ukraine. (AFP)

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released by Norway's army chief.

"Russian losses are beginning to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers," Norwegian Chief of Defence Eirik Kristoffersen said in an interview with TV2, without specifying how the numbers were calculated.

Norway, a country bordering Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949.

"Ukrainian losses are probably over 100,000 dead or wounded.

In addition Ukraine has about 30,000 civilians who died in this terrible war," said the Norwegian general.

Moscow and Kiev have not provided reliable accounts for their losses for months.

In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side.

These figures cannot be independently verified.

Here are other developments:

0020 GMT – Germany ready to let Poland send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany is ready to authorise Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine to help Kiev fight the Russian forces if Warsaw makes such a request, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.



"If we are asked the question, then we will not stand in the way," Baerbock told LCI television after a Franco-German summit meeting in Paris.

"We know how important these tanks are and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners. We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory liberated."

Baerbock said that Poland had yet to make a formal request.

Her comments come as Berlin resists pressure from Kiev to send some of its own stocks of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

