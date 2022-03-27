Fast News

Russia has advanced its strikes to the western Ukrainian cities where the majority of the civilians have taken refuge as the conflict enters its 32nd day.

People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP)

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Russia takes control of town home to Chernobyl staff — Kiev

Russian forces took control of a town where the staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detained the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials said.

"I have been released. Everything is fine, as far as it is possible under occupation," Yuri Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, told the AFP news agency by phone after officials in the Ukrainian capital Kiev announced earlier he had been detained.

Earlier, the military administration of the Kyiv region, which covers Slavutych, announced that Russian troops had entered the town and occupied the municipal hospital.

Sattelite images show destruction of Ukrainian cities

US tech company Maxar Technologies has provided the latest satellite images after the Russian attack on the capital Kiev and encircling cities.

TV and radio tower at Izyum, a fuel depot in Kalynivka and buildings in Irpin and Horenka were destroyed in Russia's attacks.

Latest satellite images provided by commercial US tech company Maxar show Russia targeting TV and radio tower, fuel depots in Ukrainian cities pic.twitter.com/dxiDBlsZXZ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 27, 2022

Zelenskyy demands 1% of NATO's aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visibly irritated, demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.

Ukraine needed just 1 percent of NATO's aircraft and 1 percent of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said.

"We've already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?" he added.

What is the price of this security? It is planes, tanks, missile defence, anti ship weapons for Ukraine. That is what our partners have... After all, this is all not only for the freedom of Ukraine, but for the freedom of Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian sanctions can be lifted with conditions — UK

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said that UK sanctions against Russia over its aggression on Ukraine could be lifted if Moscow committed to a full ceasefire and withdrew its troops.

"Sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression," Truss told the Sunday Telegraph.

"And also, there's the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies