President Vladimir Putin recognises the independence of two more Ukrainian regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, an intermediate step before being incorporated with Russia, as its conflict with Ukraine enters day 219.

View shows a banner on a screen, set up ahead of an expected ceremony and concert to declare four of Ukraine's self-proclaimed regions part of Russia. (Reuters)

Friday, September 30, 2022

Russia set to formally annex more of Ukraine

Russia is formally annexing more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month battle that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-backed referendums that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged.

Russian officials said four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — would be folded into Russia during a Kremlin ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to give a major speech.

The regions' Moscow-backed leaders would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin’s ornate St. George's Hall.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies