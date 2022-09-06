Fast News

UN nuclear watchdog IAEA is due to issue a report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station amid growing fears of catastrophe as the conflict enters 195th day.

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded US intelligence finding.

A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination, said on Monday that the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.”

The finding comes after the Biden administration recently confirmed that the Russian military in August took delivery of Iranian-manufactured drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Russian gas flows to EU via Ukraine remain stable, Nord Stream stays shut

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine were stable on Tuesday morning.

Russian flows of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, remained at zero on Tuesday after Russia shut down the pipeline historically supplied about a third of the gas exported by Russia to Europe but was running at only 20 percent of capacity before the outage last week.

6 more grain ships leave Ukraine under Istanbul deal: Türkiye

Six more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Türkiye-brokered grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

A ministry statement, which did not disclose the ships’ points of departure or destinations, said on Tuesday that shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing as planned.

Since the first vessel sailed under the deal on August 1, more than 90 ships have carried over 2 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine.

UN nuclear watchdog IAEA is due to issue a report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station amid growing fears of catastrophe as the Ukraine and Russia conflict enters 195th day



'Radiation catastrophe' nears as Zaporizhzhia shelled – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of a near "radiation catastrophe" and said the Zaporizhzhia nuclelar plant shelling showed Russia "does not care what the IAEA will say."

The UN nuclear watchdog is due to issue a report on the nuclear power station on Tuesday.

The nuclear concerns add to the ongoing energy fight between Moscow and the West since Russian troops assaulted Ukraine in late February as the larger military conflict continues.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of risking nuclear disaster by shelling near Europe's largest nuclear plant, which officials said disrupted power lines on Monday and took the sole remaining reactor offline for the second time in two weeks, raising fears of catastrophe.

