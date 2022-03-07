Fast News

Russian troops batter encircled Ukrainian cities with missiles and attempts to evacuate civilians from several areas continue as Russia's war on Ukraine goes into 12th day.

This will be the third attempt to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities. (AP)

Monday, March 7, 2022

Russia to open humanitarian corridors

The Russian military is set to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kiev at 0700 GMT (10:00AM Moscow time), the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.

Those who leave Kiev will be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding that it would use drones to monitor the evacuation and "attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world ... are useless this time".

West asks for Russia to be suspended from Interpol

Several Western countries have called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the international law enforcement organisation, according to British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The UK, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have requested "the immediate suspension of Russia's access to its systems", and asked Interpol's executive committee to make a decision this week, Patel tweeted.

"Russia's actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation," Patel added.

Australia: Ukraine war a 'moment of choice for China'

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a moment of choice for China", urging Beijing to end its tacit political and economic support for the war.

Morrison pressed China to shape the actions of its Russian ally and prove that Beijing is committed to global peace and the principle of sovereignty, saying "No country would have a greater impact right now."

"The crisis that now grips Europe heralds a moment of choice for China," Morrison told the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based foreign policy think tank.

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine

Beijing's embassy in Ukraine has announced that most of the approximately 6,000 Chinese nationals previously in the country have been evacuated.

"At present, most Chinese compatriots in Ukraine have already been evacuated," the embassy said in a social media statement which urged remaining citizens to evacuate as well, saying "The tense situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate".

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok have suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.

“In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” TikTok said on Twitter.

Netflix cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but did not provide further details.

Ukraine claims its forces killed 40 Russian soldiers in Luhansk

Ukraine has claimed that its forces killed 40 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 military vehicles in the Luhansk region.

It said the Russian army continued its offensive operation against Ukraine by focusing its main efforts on besieging the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv, reaching the administrative borders in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The statement added that Russian forces had begun regrouping to attack the capital Kiev.

S.Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank

South Korea has toughened its financial sanctions against Russia by banning transactions with Russia's central bank.

South Korea's foreign ministry said it has decided to immobilise any assets held by the Russian central bank in the won and to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, following similar moves by the United States and the European Union.

The new penal ties on Russia follows Seoul's March 1 decision to ban transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates, including Sberbank.

German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil

Germany's finance and foreign ministers have cautioned against banning Russian energy imports as the West searches for ways to tighten the screws on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany was prepared "to pay a very, very high economic price" but "if tomorrow in Germany or Europe the lights go out, it's not going to stop the tanks," suggesting sanctions could not be sustained long term.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was also sceptical of an oil ban. "We should not limit our ability to sustain ourselves," he told the newspaper Bild.

New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia

New Zealand's government is set to introduce legislation to allow it to impose sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. It will be the first time New Zealand would have levied sanctions individually on a country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand.

It would prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace.

Russia reported to be recruiting Syrians for Ukraine war

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

Moscow, which launched an invasion into its Eastern European neighbour on February 24, has in recent days recruited fighters from Syria hoping they can help take Kiev, four US officials told the US daily.

Russia entered the Syrian civil war in 2015 on the side of regime leader Bashar al Assad. The country has been mired in a conflict marked by urban combat for more than a decade.

One official told the Journal that some fighters are already in Russia readying to join the fight in Ukraine, though it was not immediately clear how many combatants have been recruited, and the sources would not provide further detail.

Foreign fighters have already entered the Ukrainian conflict on both sides.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has claimed around 20,000 foreign fighters from more than 50 countries have travelled to the country to join Kiev's forces.

US Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10B in aid for Ukraine this week

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the chamber is "exploring" legislation to ban import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia's military invasion of its neighbour.

"The House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy," Pelosi said in a letter.

"Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization."

Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide accusation

Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's "special military action" is needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide" –– meaning those whose first or only language is Russian –– in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion.

The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centres on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories.

Last week, the executive board of the International Association of Genocide Scholars issued a statement saying that Putin was "misappropriating and misusing the term 'genocide'".

"There is absolutely no evidence that there is genocide going on in Ukraine," the association's president, Melanie O'Brien, told Reuters news agency.

The Russian embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the case.

The ICJ can order fast-track "provisional measures" in a matter of days or weeks to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at the merits of a case, or whether it has jurisdiction.

Ukraine sought provisional measures from the court in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea, and the ICJ ordered both sides not to worsen the dispute.

The hearings start at 10 am (0900 GMT) with Ukraine presenting its case.

Russia is due to respond on Tuesday.

