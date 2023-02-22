Fast News

UN chief Antonio Guterres denounces Russia's offensive in Ukraine as violation of founding UN Charter and international law and calls out Moscow's threats about possible use of nuclear weapons as fighting enters its 365th day.

Russian President Putin attends a concert dedicated to Russian service members involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine, on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. (Reuters)

2300 GMT —

Moscow will begin mass deliveries of Zircon missiles — Putin

Russia will continue to pay increased attention to boosting its nuclear forces and will begin mass deliveries of Zircon sea-launched hypersonic missiles, President Vladimir Putin has said.

In an address to mark Thursday's Defender of the Fatherland public holiday, Putin also said Russia would keep on equipping its armed forces with advanced equipment.

Putin made his remarks two days after announcing Russia would suspend the New START treaty, its last remaining arms control agreement with Washington. The treaty limits each country's deployed nuclear warheads.

"As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad," said Putin, referring to nuclear missiles based on land, sea and in the air.

Putin said that for the first time, Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles — a weapon able to carry multiple nuclear warheads — would be deployed this year.

"We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles," he said.

2135 GMT —

West willing to 'plunge world into abyss' to defeat Russia

Moscow's UN ambassador has accused the West of being prepared to sacrifice Ukraine and the developing world in order to beat Russia.

Vasily Nebenzya told a special meeting of the UN General Assembly that the United States and its European allies were ignoring "neo-Nazism in Ukraine" to use the country to crush Russia and maintain global power.

"In this desire of theirs to defeat Russia in any way possible, they cannot just sacrifice Ukraine, they are ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war," Nebenzya said, two days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"They are competing against each other in the number of sanctions that are imposed on my country, whereas these sanctions in actual fact are hitting the developing world hardest," he said.

"What is at stake after all is keeping the United States' and its allies' hegemony," he said.

"They don't want to have anyone come to the level of governing the planet. They think it's their turf," he said.

