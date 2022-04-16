Fast News

Ukrainian authorities say bodies of over 900 civilians have been discovered around the capital Kiev following Russia's withdrawal from the region as the conflict enters its 52nd day.

At least two civilians are killed and four wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine early on Saturday, local Ukrainian officials say. (AA)

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Nine evacuation corridors agreed for Saturday: Ukraine

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said nine humanitarian corridors had been agreed for Saturday to evacuate civilians, including from the besieged city of Mariupol by private cars.

Vereshchuk said in a statement that five of the nine evacuation corridors were from Ukraine's Luhansk region in the east of the country, which local officials have said is under heavy shelling.

At least two die in Russian attacks across Ukraine - officials

At least two civilians were killed and four wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine, local officials have said.

One person was killed and three wounded in shelling in the eastern region of Luhansk, Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an online post. A gas pipeline was damaged in Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, which was without gas and water, Gaidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Evacuate, while it is still possible," Gaidai said in a subsequent post, adding that busses were ready for those willing to be evacuated from the region.

Russia hits airfield in Ukraine's Oleksandriya

Russian forces late on Friday evening hit an airfield in Oleksandriya, a city in Ukraine's Kirovohrad region, with a missile strike, the mayor of the city, Serhiy Kuzmenko, said on Facebook on Saturday.

He didn’t say whether the strike resulted in any casualties.

In the eastern Luhansk region, overnight shelling killed one person and wounded three more, according to the region’s Governor Serhiy Haidai. The shelling also damaged gas pipelines in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Zelenskyy: Russian oil ban key step to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that existing sanctions on Russia are "painful" but not yet enough to stop the Russian military.

Zelenskyy called for “the democratic world” to ban Russian oil. While the United States has enacted such a ban, Europe has not enforced a complete ban as it is heavily dependent on Russian energy supplies.

“In general, the democratic world must accept that Russia’s money for energy resources is in fact money for the destruction of democracy,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to his nation.

The sooner the democratic world recognises that the oil embargo against Russia and the complete blockade of its banking sector are necessary steps towards peace, the sooner the war will end. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Blasts heard in Ukraine's capital Kiev and western city of Lviv

Explosions were heard in the early hours on Saturday in Ukraine's capital, Kiev, and the western city of Lviv, local media reported.

Air raid sirens were going off over most of Ukraine early on Saturday.

There has been no official confirmation of the explosions.

Zelenskyy, military commanders discuss Mariupol's fate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed the fate of the besieged port city of Mariupol in a meeting with the country’s military leaders and the heads of its intelligence agencies.

“The details can not be made public now, but we are doing everything we can to save our people,” Zelenskyy said.

Elsewhere in southern Ukraine, he said Russian troops who occupy areas around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were terrorising civilians and looking for anyone who had served in the army or the government.

Zelenskyy: About 3,000 Ukraine troops killed in Russian attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in seven weeks of conflict with Russia and about 10,000 have been injured.

There was no count of civilian casualties, he told CNN. He said 19,000 to 20,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the fight, now in its eighth week.

Moscow said last month that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.

Ukraine: 918 populated areas liberated from Russia

Ukraine has said that 918 populated areas were liberated from Russian forces.

“We are resuming the provision of regular and emergency medical care, the work of educational institutions - where it is really possible,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Reiterating that utility services and public offices will soon be operational in liberated areas, he noted mine clearance operations are already underway.

UN: 1,982 civilians killed, 2,651 injured in Ukraine crisis

The civilian death toll in the Russia-Ukraine conflict climbed to 1,982, the UN has said, while the number fleeing has surpassed 4.6 million.

At least 2,651 more people have been injured in Ukraine since February 24, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” it said.

Most have gone to neighbouring countries – more than 2.72 million to Poland, 726,857 to Romania, 484,725 to Russia, 447,053 to Hungary, 419,499 to Moldova, 329,597 to Slovakia and 22,827 to Belarus, according to the latest UNHCR figures.

Germany mulls releasing $1B military aid to Ukraine

The German government has said it plans to release more than a billion euros in military aid for Ukraine, amid complaints by Kiev it is not receiving heavy weapons from Berlin.

The funds will feature in a supplementary budget for this year.

In total, taking into account all countries, Berlin has decided to increase its international aid in the defence sector "to two billion euros" with "the largest part being planned in the form of military aid in favour of Ukraine", a government spokeswoman told AFP news agency.

This envelope of two billion euros "will go mainly to Ukraine", Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed on Twitter.

High ranking Ukrainian officials to visit US

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and top Ukrainian finance officials will visit Washington next week during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, sources familiar with the plans have said.

Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko are slated to meet bilaterally with finance officials from the Group of Seven countries and others, and take part in a roundtable on Ukraine to be hosted by the World Bank on Thursday, the sources said.

