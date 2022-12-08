Fast News

Russian President Putin acknowledges that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but for now there will be no second call-up of soldiers, as conflict enters its 287th day.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a BM-21 Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher near the frontlines in Bakhmut region of Ukraine on December 7, 2022. (Reuters)

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Ukraine conflict casts its shadow on biodiversity summit



The Ukraine conflict has cast a shadow over a high-stakes UN summit on biodiversity in Montreal, as Western nations slammed the environmental destruction brought about by Russia's invasion.

Supported by Western allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of "ecocide" and of devastating his country's dolphin population.

Russia fired back that the meeting was an inappropriate forum and accused its critics of attempting to sabotage a new global deal for nature.

Russian delegate Denis Rebrikov said that conflicts of the recent past — such as those in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Syria — were not brought up at environmental summits, despite the harms done to ecosystems.

Russia nuke threat reduced — Scholz

The risk of nuclear weapons being used in the Ukraine conflict has lessened thanks to international pressure on Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview published Thursday.

"One thing has changed for the time being: Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. In response to the international community marking a red line," Scholz said in the interview with Germany's Funke media group.

