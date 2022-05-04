Fast News

Russia pounds targets in eastern Ukraine, unleashing rockets on a steel plant that is Ukraine's last redoubt in the port city of Mariupol as fighting continues on 70th day.

President Zelenskyy says that the Russians' latest strikes shows that they don't have "some kind of military goal." (Reuters)

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Blinken: Ukraine conflict worsens problems in Americas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the conflict in Ukraine has worsened problems in the Western Hemisphere caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising poverty.

Blinken told the annual Conference of the Americas Luncheon on Tuesday that the effects of the fighting are being felt after the pandemic inflicted "massive economic harm throughout the region."

Giving the luncheon's keynote address in Washington, Blinken said: "Now, with the Russian government's brutal war of aggression on Ukraine, many of these preexisting problems, these preexisting conditions, have been made worse, raising the price of essential commodities throughout the Americas, from fertiliser to wheat to petroleum, cutting off key export markets for many industries in the Americas, and forcing households across the region to make very wrenching choices as the cost of living skyrockets."

For live updates from Tuesday (May 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies