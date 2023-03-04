Fast News

Russian troops and mercenaries rain artillery on last access routes to besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, bringing Moscow closer to its first major victory in half a year after bloodiest fighting of the conflict — now in its 374th day.

Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the city of Bakhmut. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 4, 2023

The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million primarily comprised of ammunition, but for the first time will include tactical bridges to move tanks and armored vehicles.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, said in a video Bakhmut was "practically surrounded" by his forces and Kyiv's forces had only one road out left.

While the commander of a Ukrainian drone unit active in Bakhmut said in a video that his unit had been ordered to withdraw immediately from the city.

0911 GMT - UK says Ukraine forces under pressure defending Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut are facing increasingly strong pressure from Russian forces, British military intelligence said.

Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and forces of the Russian private military Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Two key bridges in Bakhmut have been destroyed within the last 36 hours, it said, adding that Ukrainian-held resupply routes out of the city are increasingly limited.

Russian artillery pounded the last routes out of Bakhmut on Friday, aiming to complete the encirclement of the besieged city and bring Moscow closer to its first major victory in the war half a year.

0742 GMT - Russian defence minister inspect of Ukraine front line: ministry

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has carried out an inspection of the front line in eastern Ukraine, the ministry said, as fighting rages around the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The defence ministry said Shoigu had "inspected a command post on the front" in the direction of the southern Donetsk region, without specifying the exact place or time.

The ministry released a video that showed Shoigu travelling in a helicopter, then talking to a soldier in front of damaged buildings.

05:01 GMT - US attorney general in surprise visit to Ukraine

US Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine and vowed to hold "Russian war criminals accountable" for their actions.

"We are here today in Ukraine to speak clearly, and with one voice: the perpetrators of those crimes will not get away with them," Garland said.

He went to Lviv in western Ukraine at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart to take part in the "United for Justice Conference."

2300 GMT – US to keep arming Ukraine despite Russia's warning

The United States has responded to a Russian warning against arming Ukraine by offering a further $400 million in security assistance, as President Joe Biden hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a show of unity against Moscow.

Arms deliveries "place a significant burden on the economies of these countries and negatively affect the well-being of citizens of these countries, including Germany," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Washington ignored that warning, announcing the new security package for Kiev that featured ammunition, including for the Himars precision rocket system that Ukrainian forces have used to devastating effect against Russian troops and supply dumps.

2100 GMT – Zelenskyy tells US, EU Russia must face court

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Attorney General Merrick Garland and top European legal officials, and called for Russia to face international prosecution for war crimes.

Zelenskyy announced the meetings in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometres from the war’s front lines, during his evening video address to the nation.

"We are doing everything to ensure that the International Criminal Court is successful in punishing Russian war criminals," Zelenskyy said.

"The main issue of all these meetings and the Lviv conference is accountability," he added. "The accountability of Russia and its leadership is personal, for aggression and terror against our state and people."

Zelenskyy said over 70,000 Russian war crimes have been recorded so far.

2000 GMT – Russia border town on edge after Ukraine 'incursion'

Russians in the border region of Bryansk were on edge after Moscow accused Ukrainian combatants of killing two civilians in a rare cross-border incursion.

While some wondered how what Moscow called "Ukrainian nationalists" had even made it across the border, others said the region had been a tinderbox ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine last year.

"We are afraid of everything," Olga Ulyanova, a 62-year-old pensioner, told the AFP news agency near a market in Klimovo, a town not far from the villages of Lyubechane and Sushany, the scene of the reported attacks.

