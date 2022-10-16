Fast News

Ukraine has been clawing back large swaths of territory in south and east –– including Donetsk –– controlled by Russians, but President Zelenskyy says situation is "most difficult" near Bakhmut, as fighting enters its 235th day.

Smoke spreads up near the town of Bakhmut, amid the Russian onslaught on Ukraine. (AFP)

Sunday, October 16, 2022

Zelenskyy claims Ukraine troops hold key town

Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbass region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian cities, causing destruction and casualties.

"Active fighting continues in various areas of the front. A very difficult situation persists in the Donetsk region and Luhansk region," he said. "The most difficult (situation) is in the direction of Bakhmut, as in previous days. We are holding our positions."

