Russian President Putin claims victory in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, as fighting continues on the 58th day of the conflict.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says Russia is doing all it could "to talk about at least some victories", including mobilising new battalion tactical groups. (Reuters)

Friday, April 22, 2022

Russia, Ukraine trade blame over rising food prices

Russia and Ukraine have squared off at the UN over whether Russia's offensive is to blame for rising food prices and hunger around the world.

Between them, the two countries account for nearly a third of global wheat and barley exports and millions of people in the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia depend on them for affordable bread and noodles. Ukraine also is a major corn supplier and the biggest exporter of sunflower oil.

"As long as Russia persists in its efforts to invade Ukraine, the threat of hunger will be looming over many countries throughout the globe," Ukrainian counsellor Natalia Mudrenko said at an informal UN Security Council meeting to discuss conflict and hunger.

Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Chumakov argued that sanctions, trade wars, the coronavirus pandemic and Western economic policies were shaking up the global food, energy and financial markets.

Zelenskyy thanks US for $800M in military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the United States for the new package of $800 million in military aid, which he said was "just what we were waiting for."

The latest military aid, announced by President Joe Biden, includes heavy artillery, ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

"The occupiers continue to do everything possible to give themselves a reason to speak about at least some kind of victory," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Zelenskyy also warned Ukrainians living in areas of southern Ukraine under the control of Russian troops not to provide them with their IDs, which he said could be used "to falsify a so-called referendum on our land" to create a Moscow-friendly government.

