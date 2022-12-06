Fast News

The unprecedented Ukrainian drone attack in Russia threatens a major escalation of conflict — which enters its 286th day — because it hit airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Russia and Ukraine swap 60 POWs each in latest exchange

Russia and Ukraine said they had exchanged 60 prisoners of war on each side in the latest of a series of such swaps.

Russia's defence ministry said the 60 freed Russian soldiers would be flown to Moscow to receive medical care and psychological support.

Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak hailed the returning Ukrainians as heroes and said they included dozens who had held out in the city of Mariupol - including the besieged Azovstal steelworks - until Russia forced its surrender in May.

Russian oil price cap 'not a tragedy': Moscow

Russia expressed confidence it would find new buyers for its oil, saying the imposition of a price cap on its exports by the West over Ukraine was "not a tragedy".

The price ceiling that came into force seeks to restrict Russia's revenue as punishment for its assault on Ukraine, while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

"I have no doubt that there will be buyers for our product," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters, adding that the Russian authorities had prepared for the introduction of the price cap.

Ukraine shot down more than 60 Russian missiles: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s air defences shot down more than 60 of the 70 missiles fired by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a video message posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy said that Russian forces carried out missile attacks against his country again.

“A report on the day. The main result - 70 Russian missiles were launched, most of them were shot down. Kalibr, Kh-101, etc,” he said.

Ukraine races to restore power grid after Russia strikes

Ukraine worked to restore power after Russia's latest wave of missile strikes caused power disruptions across the country, right as winter frost builds and temperatures plunge.

Out of the 70 missiles launched by Moscow, "most" were shot down, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the barrage still hit Ukraine's already battered infrastructure.

Fresh power cuts were announced in all regions "due to the consequences of shelling," national electricity provider Ukrenergo said on Telegram. The head of Ukrenergo said he had "no doubt that Russian military consulted with Russian power engineers during this attack", judging by where the missiles landed.

Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine committing 'nuclear terrorism' over Zaporizhzhia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine was continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, deliberately creating the threat of a possible nuclear catastrophe.

Shoigu said Russian forces were taking "all measures" to ensure the safety of the power plant, Europe's largest, in the face of what he called "nuclear terrorism" from Kiev.

"Our units are taking all measures to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Shoigu told his military chiefs in a conference call, an abridged transcript of which was published by the defence ministry.

Latvia revokes licence for exiled Russian TV channel

Latvia has announced it was revoking the licence for exiled Russian independent channel Dozhd (Rain) for multiple violations that included showing the Crimea peninsula annexed from Ukraine as part of Russia.

The channel, which moved to Latvia after Russian authorities blocked its broadcasts for critical coverage of the war in Ukraine, dismissed the accusations as "unfair and absurd", saying that it would remain on YouTube.

"TV Rain will stop broadcasting on December 8," Ivars Abolins, head of the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council said on Twitter.

'Just, long-term peace' should be outcome of war in Ukraine: Kremlin

"A just, long-term peace" should be the outcome of the war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on recent remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Peskov, in a press briefing in Moscow, agreed that the situation in Ukraine will most probably be settled through negotiations.

"The fact that the outcome of what is happening should be a just, long-term peace, we can agree with this. But as for the prospects of any negotiations, we do not see them at the moment," he said.

Drone strikes hit Russian airfield bordering Ukraine

A drone has attacked an airfield in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for drone strikes at two other Russian airfields.

"As a result of a drone attack in the area of the Kursk airfield, an oil storage tank caught fire. There were no casualties," governor Roman Starovoyt said on social media, adding that they were trying to contain the fire.

Starovoyt did not specify where the drone originated.

Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

Ukraine was targeted by a new wave of fatal Russian missiles, the latest attack to cause massive power disruptions across the country and pile pressure on its embattled critical infrastructure as temperatures plunge.

The attacks came just after Russia shrugged off a Western-imposed price cap on its oil exports, warning the move would not disrupt its military campaign in Ukraine.

While the drone attacks on Russia's Saratov and Ryazan regions were intercepted, the defence ministry said falling debris had caused the explosions.

Half of Kiev's region to remain without power for days - governor

About half the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital will remain without electricity for the coming days after Russian missile strikes on power facilities, the Kiev regional governor said.

The strikes on Monday, which plunged parts of Ukraine back into freezing darkness, were the latest in weeks of attacks hitting critical infrastructure and cutting off heat and water to many.

"In the coming days, about half of the region will be without electricity," Oleksiy Kuleba, the region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow denies its intent is to hurt civilians but said their suffering would not end unless Ukraine yielded to Russia's demands.

Millions of Ukrainians at risk amid Russian attacks on critical infrastructure: UN

The United Nations warned that Russia's latest missile strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine are “putting millions of civilians at risk'' from freezing temperatures.

''Another wave of missile strikes today has left millions without electricity and water in some regions in the north, center and south, as wel l as in the capital Kiev,'' Stephanie Tremblay, an associate UN spokesperson, told reporters.

She said water supply has been compromised due to the lack of electricity to run the pumps in Odessa, and the heating system in Dnipro and Odessa have also been impacted.

US modified HIMARS missile systems to prevent Ukraine from striking Russia: Report

The US secretly modified long-range missile systems it sent to Ukraine to prevent them from being fired into Russia, according to a report published.

The decision on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) was taken to “reduce the risk of wider war with Moscow,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous US officials.

Washington has sent 20 HIMARS to Kiev since June, it said. The systems were widely credited for helping Ukraine make unexpected gains in fighting off Russian forces.

The Pentagon has yet to make any statement regarding the reports.

Kiev hits Russian air bases, Kremlin confirms

Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory, the Kremlin said, shortly before Russian forces unleashed a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend his land, a remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons.

Missiles knocked out basic services in several Ukrainian regions in Moscow's strategy to inflict more pain just as winter approaches. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said four people were killed in Monday's barrage.

